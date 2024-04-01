The Sun Just Entered Cancer—It’s Time to Dig Sideways and Deeper

On June 21, 2019 the sun entered Cancer, bringing with it all the associated characteristics of the zodiac sign. (This applies to everyone in the zodiac, but especially those with sun signs in Cancer—get hype.) Basically, things are about to go sideways and deeper. Which I’m here for. I love when things get weird and twisty and I get to be my monster self who loves to scream about feelings!!

Think of the crab—Cancer’s most recognizable and iconic sign. It walks sideways, and burrows beneath the sand for protection. Though crabs (and those with Cancer in their charts) may tend to move sideways in life (such as making ‘interesting’ decisions), they do take action. They do move forward, though often in ways that other signs don’t understand.

Crabs—and Cancers—also have a tough exterior shell. While at first they may seem aloof, on the inside, their emotional depth and caring can be almost overwhelming. The only thing I can’t confirm is that Cancers insides tastes amazing slathered in butter. Will update you if I ever get into cannibalism. (Metaphors, you guys. They are for real.)

Cancers are not only crabby (lol), but they’re the mothers of the zodiac. Cancer is where you are born, and this can also pertain to ideas and creativity and the birth of new relationships. Emotional connectedness is a huge theme for Cancer, and it’ll be reflected in the lives in every sign as we seek to dig deeper into our relationships and form authentic connections.

Because most of all, what Cancer seeks is deep and meaningful connection. Cancer’s make amazing partners and friends, and they value their family (biological or found) more than anything. They do not crave adventure and novelty so much as a contentment in their home.

Aries –

Same as Cancer, you are one of the four cardinal signs, also known as the reacting signs. People born under the cardinal sign are typically motivated and ambitious individuals who want get shit DONE. They’re insightful, organized, and able to plan for the short and long-term. You’re like the boy-best-friend in rom-coms that the leading lady suddenly realized was the one! All along! Mark Ruffalo, man. He’s always the one.

Taurus –

Like Cancer, you have a tough outer shell. But when someone makes their way into your inner circle, you’re fiercely loyal. You do have a nurturing side, and you expect a lot from your friends and family. But you also expect a lot from yourself, and are more forgiving than others may think. Keep your expectations for yourself and others high, and know that it is one of your strongest attributes. Without rigor and expectation—we stagnate. Thank you for being so direct.

Gemini –

Because you live so much in your head and worlds of your own making, it can be hard to focus. Your attention is splintered, and you may not be the strongest listener. Look to Cancers for guidance, as they are deep listeners and able to focus on one thing at a time. Take a deep breath and slow down. There is enough time and space to do the things you must. But the first step is paying attention.

Cancer –

While a lot of the signs act from logic, you act from an internal place. We talked earlier about how crabs (and Cancers) move sideways—and that’s key. Understanding the ‘why’ behind your actions will give them so much more weight and value. Instead of questioning these deep and guiding choices, you will be able to celebrate and understand what you’re working towards. Change nothing, sweet Cancer. You’re on your way.

Leo –

Your energy is admirable, and makes you one of the first picks when making teams at work or for sports and games. But when this energy isn’t shared, you can often get impatient. You want things over and done with, which can lead to anxiety and unrealistic expectations from others and yourself. Like, take a chill pill, you know? Give yourself and the world some space.

Virgo –

This summer, make times to entertain. Like Cancer, you thrive when there is happiness within your home. When your friends and family are doing well, you feel a deeper sense of peace and contentment. One of your strengths lies in bringing people together and fostering a sense of community. Get people together for dinner and conversation. Host a book club, or summer party. It doesn’t have to be big and extravagant. It’s almost better if it isn’t!

Libra –

You may be feeling conflicted with the need for movement, and the contentment you feel with exactly where you’re at. Those who have suns in Cancer may experience multiple times in their life, and it’s never easy. Be patient with yourself as you take one step forward and two steps back. Eventually, you’ll find a working balance between permanence and growth. Expect failures and disappointment along the way—but above all, expect love.

Scorpio –

As a water sign, you are no stranger to waves of emotions crashing over you. This can be hard, as you tend to experience contradictory emotions. And anything you feel—you feel intensely. It’s like living inside a constant Thanksgiving day dinner with your extended family. As these emotions heighten, try and make space for all of them. It’s okay to be elated with a smattering of guilt on top. Or even to feel without being able to name your emotions. Make space to feel, and trust that the rest will sort itself later.

Sagittarius –

You crave independence and work from a place of logic. As the sun enters Cancer, you may have difficulty dealing with these newfound emotions, as you can sometimes view emotions as weakness and vulnerability as neediness. Both couldn’t be further from the truth. Luckily, your selflessness and kind nature will be in overdrive as you work to reconcile these emotions with your typical operating procedures.

Capricorn –

You are willing and able to make sacrifices for the ones you love. You tend to favor quality over quantity not only in friendships, but material possessions and interests as well. You want to be the best, you want to excel, and if you don’t—you jump ship. This month, let yourself be a beginner. No one starts off being perfect. Not even you, Capricorn.

Aquarius –

Your compassion for others (and animals) is one of your most enduring qualities, and like Cancer, your nurturing instincts make you beloved of this Earth (wow, that was woo-woo as shit. Who am I?). But your sentimentality can leave you living in the past, and resisting forward movement. As much as it hurts, try to stay present. Accept things as they are. It’s hard, but it will save you so much heartbreak.

Pisces –

Your life and emotions roll like the tides, with a constant ebb and flow that can sometimes feel relentless. This month and the flow of emotions that come with it will test your resolve and relationships. Stay steady, and keep going. The ebb will come, and you’ll be so glad that you trusted yourself. That you pushed through difficult times, and did not let any obstacle defeat you. You may not control the tides, but you are in your own body, working with what you are given.

As always, check your rising and moon signs for more detailed information on what this sun in Cancer might mean for you. And remember to work from the inside out. We often tell ourselves that once our external lives are perfect, we can work on ourselves. But really, we need to dig deeper and sideways in our own brains and bodies. Everything starts there, with your beating heart. Listen closely. It’s telling you to try again. Once more, with feeling.

Love, love, love.

