Save up to 60% off mega-popular Sun Joe yard gear at Amazon, today only

Save big on gear for your yard. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’ve been putting off household projects like cleaning your sidewalks, driveways and cars, Amazon’s deal of the day will help you finally get the job done — and you might even have fun doing it.

Today only, you can score deep discounts on Aqua Joe and Sun Joe products, including pressure washers, hoses and sprinklers. But act fast and shop now; this sale expires at the end of the day.

Normally going for $88, this Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer is a beast that can quickly make short work out of just about any household cleaning job. It features 1,600 PSI (pound per square inch) of raw power with a maximum water temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's armed with a powerful motor — which is surprisingly quiet, yet powerful. Trust us, this is more than enough power and strength for residential use.

"This little pressure washer is great!" said a five-star fan. "I bought it for my maintenance-free deck, to replace an old beast of a pressure washer. It's so much lighter and easier to position, not to mention the ergonomic trigger is far easier to use. I used it for two hours straight and could've kept going; the other one absolutely killed my arms after about 15 minutes."

Aqua Joe Aqua Joe HybridFLEX Hose $25 $35 Save $10 $25 at Amazon Got stuff that needs watering? The Aqua Joe HybridFLEX Hose is up for the task.

This 50-foot hose has a fiber jacket that's weather- and abrasion-resistant, meaning it'll last for a long time. It's also BPA-, lead- and phthalate-free, so you can feel good about the water that flows through it.

"Great hose for a good price," said a happy customer. "It’s well-made and sturdy, while being flexible, which is important. I have another non-kinking hose that is so stiff and heavy, I never use it. This Aqua Joe hose is perfect. Lightweight and very flexible."

The Aqua Joe oscillating sprinkler has completely customizable coverage, and can spray up to nearly 5,000 square feet. It's also equipped with 18 clog-resistant rubber nozzles, and even comes with a built-in clean-up tool.

"This is a great sprinkler, among the best I’ve owned," wrote a five-star reviewer. "It’s solid and well-built, with a metal chassis and durable fittings all around. Its mechanism is so free that it will oscillate with minimal water pressure, something lesser sprinklers that have more resistance won’t do with twice the pressure."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.