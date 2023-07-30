This wearable towel is like a Snuggie for the beach — and it's $25 (a splashy 50% off)

Drying off after a long day at the beach is kind of tricky. Beach towels are rarely big enough to shroud your whole body, and you're still going to need to duck and cover if you want to change out of your wet suit. Well, there's a solution and it's totally genius. The Sun Cube Surf Poncho is a wearable towel that works just like a Snuggie and, right now, it's just $25 — that's 50% off at Amazon.

You've probably seen wearable towels for kids at the beach here and there, and maybe even felt a little envious. After all, you just slip it on and keep moving — there's no need to wrap and re-wrap a towel around you to stay dry.

The Sun Cube Surf Poncho works the same way. It's a comfy robe made of microfiber to help you dry off quickly. Just put it on over your suit and enjoy. By the way, this robe has enough room and coverage for you to slide off your wet suit and put it to the side, helping you to be as comfortable and dry as possible once you're done swimming.

The poncho has an oversized hood to keep you cozy, along with a kangaroo pocket that's large enough to store your phone, credit card and a spare bottle of sunscreen.

Another nice perk? The arm holes are wide, and there's an adjustable button at the sleeve opening for a tighter fit, if you prefer it.

The poncho comes in 10 different colors and patterns, ranging from neutrals like black, navy and pink, to rainbow stripes. It also has a sewn-in handle in the back, so you can hang it up to dry after you use it.

Why carry a towel when you can wear it? (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon shoppers rave about using the Sun Cube Surf Poncho to dry off. "Love this! Soft and warm," shared a five-star fan. "I use it to dry off and change out of my swimsuit when I'm swimming at the beach or river."

One surfer called the Sun Cube a "revolutionary life-changing towel." They continued, "I HATE changing into my wetsuit while holding the towel around my waist. I've used this a couple times now and I will never change in a regular towel again. I can now change in the parking lot comfortably, in any position. I'm always covered."

The Sun Cube Surf Poncho is 50% off right now, but this sale won't last. Grab your own wearable towel at a massive discount while you still can.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

