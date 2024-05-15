Summer's coming and the time is right for Okoboji. Here's 7 things to do at the lake

With summer just weeks away, it's time to think about relaxing days on Iowa's Great Lakes.

Okoboji, in northwest Iowa, is a favorite summer gathering spot for Iowans. Here are seven ways to enjoy a week or weekend in and around the clear, cool water.

Visit Arnolds Park

Nothing is more classic than Arnolds Park and its boardwalk. An old-school amusement park on the lakeshore, it has entertained and enchanted generations of Iowans since it opened on West Okoboji Lake in 1889.

The park features a boardwalk on the lake with ice cream shops, restaurants and places to buy Okoboji-branded souvenirs. But the centerpiece is The Legend roller coaster. Built in 1930, the genuine wood-framed coaster features a figure-eight layout that covers 2,000 feet of track in one minute. A six-year restoration was completed in 2023, with a new paint job, new concrete and a refurbishment of the first section of the track.

The Legend may be old, but it's mightier than ever. It still has the bumps typical of wooden coasters, but they're gentler than before and the ride is more enjoyable.

The Legend Roller Coaster at Arnolds Park Amusement Park.

Catch a concert

Next to Arnolds Park is Preservation Plaza. Unveiled last year, the plaza features a stage with a unique, wavy roof. A concert deck on the plaza has an outdoor bar and the upstairs portion of the deck is available for rental by sponsors and donors during summer concerts.

For music lovers, the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame is just steps away.

The 2024 concert lineup at Preservation Plaza includes:

REO Speedwagon June 14.

Chase McDaniel June 15.

Scotty McCreery June 28.

Three Dog Night & Little River Band July 21.

Cole Swindell July 26.

Russell Dickerson Aug. 16.

A new stage at Preservation Plaza in Arnolds Park, Iowa.

Hang out at Miller's Bay

A short cruise or paddle from Gull Point State Park, Miller's Bay in West Okoboji Lake is a popular hangout for boaters. On hot days and on busy weekends thousands of people will cram into the small bay. It can feel claustrophobic sometimes, but it's a fun place to drop anchor, have a cold one and relax in the sun.

Stop at The Barefoot bar

Among the most popular stops on the lake for boaters is The Barfoot Bar on East Okoboji Lake, with its tropical-themed drinks and slushies. Its restaurant has pizza, burgers, tacos and other things that are easy to eat on a boat or on the go.

Most of all, Barefoot is known for its Full Moon Parties starting at 7 p.m. on nights with full moons in the summer.

This year's Full Moon Parties will be held May 23, June 21, July 21 and Aug. 19.

Ride a bike

Iowa is the home of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa and a fast-growing network of trails, so it should be no surprise that Okoboji is bike friendly. The 14-mile Iowa Great Lakes Trail winds its way through Milford, Okoboji and Spirit Lake, with spurs leading to other lakeside attractions.

The system loops around Big Spirit Lake, where it links across the border to the Loon Lake Trail in Minnesota's Loon Lake Park, adding even mileage for those seeking a longer, scenic ride.

A sculpture on the Great Lakes Trail near Okoboji.

Watch fireworks

There's nothing quite like watching fireworks over West Okoboji Lake. From the end of May through the end of August there are firework displays on most Friday nights and a handful of other nights throughout the summer. Fireworks shows typically begin after Preservation Plaza concerts around 10:15 p.m.

In 2024 fireworks displays will be held:

May 25.

June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

July 4, 6, 13,20 and 27.

Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Arnolds Park Amusement Park has a long and storied history on West Lake Okoboji.

Have a Charlie Boy

All northwest Iowans know the Charlie Boy, a Sioux City specialty. It's also the signature dish at the Okoboji affiliate of a Sioux City landmark, the Miles Inn, the perfect place to hang out when you're taking a break from the lake.

Charlie Boys are like Maid Rites, but better. Wrapped in wax paper, they're loose meat sandwiches with cheese, onions, mustard and ketchup. The meat has extra pepper in it to give it a kick.

Charlie Boys always hit the spot. The trick is not eating more than three at a time.

Philip Joens covers retail, real estate and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-284-8184, pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Things to do in Okoboji, from REO Speedwagon to a Charlie Boy