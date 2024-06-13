Summer Youth Cafes to offer meals for children and teens while schools on break

As students enjoy their summer vacations, a regional food bank is working to ensure these children have access to nutritional food while out of school.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has announced it will host its Summer Youth Cafes throughout the season, providing community members 18 years old and younger access to meals during the summer. The program, which is a part of the federally funded Summer Food Program, will ensure children and teenagers facing issues such as food insecurity will be able to receive nutritional meals while classes are on break.

“We know many families are struggling to make ends meet this summer with higher costs at the grocery store, increasing utility bills and higher housing costs. We want to make sure all families know these sites offer meals to any child, no strings attached,” said Kelsey Gross, the food bank's director of Child Nutrition Programs.

A flier showcasing the locations of the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank's Summer Youth Cafes in Beaver County.

The cafes will be offered at a variety of locations within Beaver County, including spots such as local parks, churches, schools, libraries and other public gathering spaces. Each spot will offer a different selection of meals for visitors, which can include breakfast, lunch or dinner. No registration is required for these minors seeking food.

Community members looking for food distribution sites near them are encouraged to visit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank's website. For the Summer Youth Cafe program, community members can filter their search by “Meals for Kids and Teens” to find these specific distribution sites.

The food bank is also encouraging families in need to sign up for SNAP benefits so that they are enrolled in Pennsylvania's new SUN Bucks program, which provides additional funds for families during the summer. More information on this program can be found on the state's website or by calling the food bank at 412-460-3663, ext. 655.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Summer Youth Cafes to offer meals for children and teens