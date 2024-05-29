Summer travel: What you're owed if your flight is canceled or delayed

Summer storms often disrupt flights, which can be a frustrating start or a disappointing finish to a vacation. As many prepare to take to the skies in the coming months, it's a good idea to read up on passenger rights so you can get what you're owed if something goes wrong.

New rules from the Department of Transportation require airlines to provide cash refunds automatically within seven business days if a flight is canceled or "significantly" changed. However, those rules don't go into effect until October, so this summer will still be protected by the old framework. The DOT has a number of online dashboards to help passengers better understand what they're entitled to in the meantime.

Here's what travelers should expect when their flights are canceled or delayed.

A traveler sits waiting for a flight to depart at Austin Bergstrom International Airport on January 15, 2024.

What happens if my flight is canceled?

Department of Transportation rules require all airlines to offer customers a refund if their flights are canceled for any reason, but customers may be entitled to additional compensation if a cancellation is within the airline's control. Weather is outside of airline control.

According to the DOT's consumer dashboard, if Alaska, American, Delta, Hawaiian, JetBlue or United cancel a flight for controllable reasons, they're committed to:

rebooking passengers on the same airline or a partner airline, at no extra cost

providing a meal or cash or voucher for a meal when the cancellation results in a passenger waiting at least 3 hours for a new flight

providing complimentary hotel accommodations for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation

providing complimentary ground transportation to and from a hotel for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation

Alaska and JetBlue passengers are also eligible for additional compensation.

Allegiant, Frontier, Southwest and Spirit do not book passengers on partner airlines. Additionally, Frontier does not offer hotel accommodations and related transport.

What happens if a flight is delayed?

"There are no federal laws requiring airlines to provide passengers with money or other compensation when their flights are delayed," according to the Department of Transportation.

However, U.S. carriers have committed to various levels of compensation for significant delays within their control. Each airline, however, defines significant delays differently.

If a flight is significantly delayed for reasons within their control, Alaska, American, Delta, Jet Blue and United offer:

rebooking passengers on the same airline or a partner airline, at no extra cost

providing a meal or cash or voucher for a meal when the delay results in a passenger waiting for at least 3 hours for departure

providing complimentary hotel accommodations for any passenger affected by an overnight delay

providing complimentary ground transportation to and from a hotel for any passenger affected by an overnight delay

Alaska and JetBlue also offer extra compensation when the flight is delayed by 3 or more hours.

Allegiant, Frontier, Hawaiian, Southwest and Spirit do not rebook travelers on partner airlines. Frontier doesn't offer hotel accommodations or related transport either.

What should I do if my flight is delayed?

If your flight is experiencing a long delay, the DOT suggests asking airline staff if they will pay for meals or a hotel room.

The DOT dashboard reflects airlines' official policies, but many carriers handle compensation for delays on a case-by-case basis and may provide vouchers or other benefits in some situations that are not formally covered.

For example, according to Delta's Customer Commitment, "Delta representatives are empowered with the flexibility and discretion to issue the following forms of compensation for passenger inconvenience when individual circumstances warrant doing so: cash equivalents (e.g., gift cards), travel credits/vouchers, and/or miles for SkyMiles members."

Travel insurance can also help with cancellations and delays. Some credit card companies will also reimburse cardholders for expenses related to travel disruptions, when travel is booked on their cards.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What you're owed if your flight is canceled or delayed