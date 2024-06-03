Summer temperatures are here, Merced. Here are some activities to beat the heat

As summer heats up, families are looking for ways to stay cool in the Central Valley.

The Merced and San Joaquín rivers continue to be closed for recreational use on orders from Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke. He has ordered the public not go into any river, creek, or canal at all. Only fishing from the banks is allowed.

Closure is due to the snow melting in the Sierra Nevada and water is being released into the waterways. As a result, water flow is strong and cold, making it dangerous for use.

But there are still options in the area that can be utilized, here are a few.

Lake Yosemite

Near UC Merced, Lake Yosemite is a place for families to spend the day together. It provides picnic tables, restrooms, BBQ grills, swimming beach, marina, and a boat ramp.

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 1 hour after sunset

Vehicle cost: $6

Boat cost: $6

Bus cost: $10

*No debit or credit cards accepted

Hensley Lake

Recreational activities available here include boating, swimming, picnicking, camping, disc golf, bird watching, hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails. About 45 min away from Merced.

Hours: Monday through Friday 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m

Cost: $10 day use fee

Camping cost: Non-electric sites are $20/night, electric sites are $30/night, group campsites are $100/night

Details: here.

Eastman Lake

Eastman lake is about 50 min from Merced. It offers fishing, camping, swimming, and hunting by archery and shotgun only.

Hours: 24 hours 7 days a week.

Cost: $10 day use

Camping cost: $20-$100 per night

Details: here.

Lake Don Pedro

From tritoons, double deckers with slides, deck boats, fishing boats, and party barges, Lake Don Pedro has multiple options for boat rentals. It also includes three camping spots in the area.

Hours: 24 hours 7 days a week.

Vehicle Cost: $20

Vessel/Personal Watercraft (PWC) (each): $15

Groups (8+ people)/vehicle (per person): $1

Dogs (per dog/day/night): $10

Camping cost: $40-$60 per night

Cost Details: here.

Boat rentals: here.

Camping reservations: here.

Lake McClure, Lake McSwain

About 40-55 min away from Merced, these lakes provide boating, fishing, lodging, camping, and biking options. There are protected swim areas for lake goers to enjoy.

Hours: Both are open 24 hours, 7 days a week.

Vehicle cost: $10

Motorcycle cost: $3

Boat/Trailer cost: $9

Details: here.

Splash & Dash

Located inside the day-use picnic area of the Lake McSwain Recreation Area, Splash & Dash is an inflatable water park. Those 7 years and older must be 45” tall to have access to the Big Splash & Colossal Splash area. A Lil’ Splash area is available for those under 7 years old or under 45” tall; hands-on, adult supervision is required at all times.

There are some rules to know before going. Aqua shoes are mandatory while in the designated water area, shoes are available for purchase if needed. Those bringing personal aqua shoes must have soft rubber-bottomed soles. River shoes, Tevas, Crocs, and sneakers are not allowed on the equipment. Life jackets must be worn and are provided with the purchase of your ticket.

Splash & Dash also provides paddle board, kayak, and tandem kayak rentals.

Pets are only permitted in the campground areas. In the Splash-n-Dash, day-use or beach areas pets are not allowed.

June 1-September 2

Hours: weekends 10 am-7 pm; weekdays (June 3-14 & September 2) 12 pm-6 pm; weekdays (June 17-August 9) 11 am-6 pm.

Vehicle: $10 entrance fee

Cost: passes range from an hour to season passes. Pay online for cheaper ticket prices, about $7 cheaper. Military and college discounts are available (with ID).

Details: here.

McNamara Pool

Swimming lessons will be held at the McNamara Pool this summer. Classes that are offered include parent and me, tiny tots 1, tiny tots 2, beginner prep, and stroke techniques. The community will also have access to $2 recreational swim days Friday and Saturdays starting in June.

Monday-Thursday

Session #1: June 17-27

Session #2: July 8-18

Cost: $65 per child per session; $150 for private lessons

Ages: 6 months-16 years old

Registration is now open and must be done in person at 632 West 18th Street. Office Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: here.

Merced College

Aquatic classes are being offered at Merced College this summer. Classes include: parent and me, tiny tots, advanced tiny tots, beginners I, beginners II, advanced beginners, intermediate, and diving.

June 10-August 1

Session #1: June 10-20

Session #2: June 24-July 3

Session #3: July 8-18

Session #4: July 22-August 1

Ages: 2 years old and under through 8+

Cost: $65-$80 per session

Details: here.

In Shape Family Fitness

In shape has locations on G street and E Yosemite Ave. The G street location has an indoor pool available for members and E Yosemite Ave has an outdoor pool. Check the location website for specific hours of operation.

Prices range from $34.99-$74.99 depending on membership. For an additional $19.99-$24.99 friends and family ages 3 months-18+ can be added. Members will also have access to cardio, weights, and other amenities.