Summer solstice food deals: Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic have specials on Thursday, June 20
With much of the country in the midst of a heat wave, wouldn't it be cool to get a deal on the first day of summer? Buffalo Wild Wings and some other food spots have you covered.
The first day of summer arrives on Thursday, a date also known as the summer solstice, so-named as it is the longest day of the year. That happens because the Earth's tilt toward the Sun is at its maximum.
Whether you're braving the heat or just making it through the longest day, there's some deals to be had. Here's several, but check your local favorites' social media accounts for possible others.
Buffalo Wild Wings' summer solstice BOGO deal
To celebrate the summer solstice, Buffalo Wild Wings is giving members of its rewards program a free order of boneless wings when they purchase one on Thursday, June 20. Your sauce choices include two recently added to the menu: the returning Buffalo Ranch sauce and the new Luau BBQ, described as a sweet and smoky pineapple sauce.
Note: the restaurant chain recently began offering a $19.99 all-you-can-eat boneless wings and fries deal every Monday and Wednesday through July 10.
Sonic Drive-In: $1 Groovy Fries for the month of June
Earlier this month, the fast-food chain introduced its new Groovy Fries with Groovy Sauce, which Sonic described as a "creamy blend of savory ranch and herbs with a mild kick of sriracha" in its announcement.
You can get any size of the new fries for $1 during the entire month of June.
More solstice food deals
Kroger: The supermarket chain is giving away 45,000 pints of free Kroger brand ice cream on Thursday, June 20, while supplies last. Go to FreeKrogerIceCream.com and download a limited-time, single-use digital coupon available on that day.
Melting Pot: For the longest day, try the restaurant chain's special Forever Fondue promotion, which comes with a salad, a choice of an endless entrée (there's Land & Sea, Classic or Steak Lovers combos), and chocolate fondue (available through Aug. 1).
Whataburger: On Thursday, June 20, Whataburger will give out free 16-ounce iced coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can go to one of their locations in 15 states and go inside or use the drive-thru, or go to Whataburger.com, or the Whataburger app for pickup or delivery.
Target is among stores dropping prices for summer
It's not just food spots doing deals. Many retailers – perhaps responding to consumer concerns about inflation – have welcomed summer with reduced prices on food, household goods and other products. Among them:
Aldi: The supermarket chain said in May it would attempt to combat inflation by dropping prices on more than 250 items this summer, including "picnic necessities, BBQ essentials, travel-ready snacks and better-for-you foods."
Target: Just ahead of Memorial Day, Target said it would lower prices on about 5,000 popular items, including sunscreen and baby wipes, as well things for Fourth of July fun and back-to-school supplies.
Walgreens: About three weeks ago, Walgreens announced a summer savings promotion with reduced prices on more than 1,300 products – everything from box fans to pretzels and vitamins.
