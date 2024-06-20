Is the summer solstice the downfall of summer?

Hikers watch the sunset from Mount Olympus in Holladay on Thursday, June 13, 2024. This year marks the earliest summer solstice since George Washington was president. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The peak of summer has arrived, meaning it’s all downhill from here. June 20 marks the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. This phenomenon occurs when the Earth’s pole is most tilted directly towards the sun, bathing us in the peak of summer sunlight. From this point onward, daylight hours will gradually shorten, signaling the dreaded transition back to winter.

What is the summer solstice?

Typically, the summer solstice occurs on June 21 in the Northern Hemisphere, but this year we celebrate the longest day and shortest night of the year a day earlier, making the astronomical occurrence the earliest in 228 years, since 1796, when George Washington was president.

While this is occurring in the Northern Hemisphere, the Southern Hemisphere is at its most extreme tilt away from the sun, marking it their winter solstice and shortest day of the year.

The summer solstice is a moment where time seems to stand still. According to Sky History, the term “solstice” originates from two Latin words, “sun” and “standstill,” showcasing the sun’s delayed appearance in the sky. The “solstice pause” marks an eagerness to grasp the summer sun a little longer, before our short days take over.

For Utah, the sun rose at 5:56 a.m. and will set Thursday at 9:02 p.m., making the peak of the solstice at 2:50 p.m. This gives Utahns 15 hours and 6 minutes of daylight. According to Reference, after the astronomical summer peak, days will start to become shorter by about one minute every three days.

So, how can Utahns make the most of this longest day of the year before the shorter, darker days return?

Midsummer celebration has been observed throughout human history with the most notable being with the Greek feasts. The ancient Greeks marked their midsummer celebrations with festivals and a feast dedicated to the god Kronos, according to Sky History. This was a day when everyone, even enslaved laborers, was released from their duties to honor the summer solstice. In Utah, you can make the most of the longest day of the year by participating in your own “feast” — an all-American BBQ.

Bask in the sun. Utah is known for its beautiful landscape and national parks. Go for a walk, take a dip in Utah Lake and enjoy 15 hours of sunshine.

Check local wellness centers for fitness or yoga events surrounding the summer solstice.

This summer solstice comes with a special treat — a full strawberry moon. According to USA Today, the “strawberry moon” was given its name as tribute to the berry harvest by Native American Algonquian tribes that lived in the northwestern U.S. KUTV reported the moon will be visible in Utah skies by 7:07 p.m. on June 21.

An idea to celebrate the golden-full moon and the summer solstice with family and loved ones is to enjoy delicious strawberries. Check this link for a simple chocolate-covered strawberry recipe.