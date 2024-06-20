Summer solstice deals: Buffalo Wild Wings BOGO deal, discounts at Target, Aldi and more

With much of the country in the midst of a heat wave, wouldn't it be cool to get a deal on the first day of summer? Buffalo Wild Wings and some other food spots have you covered.

The first day of summer arrives on Thursday, a date also known as the summer solstice, so-named as it is the longest day of the year. That happens because the Earth's tilt toward the Sun is at its maximum.

Whether you're braving the heat or just making it through the longest day, there's some deals to be had. Here's several, but check your local favorites' social media accounts for possible others.

Buffalo Wild Wings' summer solstice BOGO deal

To celebrate the summer solstice, Buffalo Wild Wings is giving members of its rewards program a free order of boneless wings when they purchase one on Thursday, June 20. Your sauce choices include two recently added to the menu: the returning Buffalo Ranch sauce and the new Luau BBQ, described as a sweet and smoky pineapple sauce.

Note: the restaurant chain recently began offering a $19.99 all-you-can-eat boneless wings and fries deal every Monday and Wednesday through July 10.

Target is among stores dropping prices for summer

It's not just food spots doing deals. Many retailers – perhaps responding to consumer concerns about inflation – have welcomed summer with reduced prices on food, household goods and other products. Among them:

