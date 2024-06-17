Summer Solstice is coming. Where can you watch sunrise in NJ on the first day of summer?

If you’re a morning person, good news.

You can celebrate the best sunrise of the summer right here in the Garden State.

The Summer Solstice is June 20. That’s the longest day of the year and the official start of the summer season. To celebrate the occasion, some wake up early to catch the perfect sunrise on the first day of summer.

And now Mixbook will help you where to go.

The website surveyed 3,000 people to find the best spots in the state.

The entire list is included on Mixbook’s website. Here’s what it said about the best places to watch the Summer Solstice in New Jersey and where they rank, nationally.

Top places to watch Summer Solstice in New Jersey

Sandy Hook

Just missing the top 10 is Sandy Hook in Monmouth County. Jersey Shore residents don’t have to travel far to watch it at the 11th best place to watch in the nation.

Just Go Outside: Despite frigid temperatures, swimmers and surfers enjoy Gateway National Park at Sandy Hook. Curtis Could takes his daily plunge with Sandy Hook Sunrise Swimmers.

Here’s what Mixbook says. “This barrier spit in northern New Jersey offers stunning sunrise views over the ocean and New York Harbor. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse and the beaches provide excellent vantage points."

High Point State Park

Coming in at No. 25 on the list is this park in Sussex County.

According to Mixbook: “The highest point in New Jersey, this park offers panoramic views of the surrounding area. The sunrise from the High Point Monument provides a beautiful and expansive vista.”

Cape May

The third and final NJ site on the list is the furthest point south in the state. The Cape May County shore point should give you a great view.

Mixbook says “Located at the southern tip of New Jersey, Cape May offers beautiful sunrise views over the Atlantic Ocean. The beach and the Cape May Lighthouse are perfect spots to catch the morning light.”

If you’re not in New Jersey, here are the top 10 places to view the Summer Solstice, according to Mixbook.

Best places to watch the Summer Solstice

Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Arches National Park, Utah

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

Stone Mountain Park, Georgia

Key West, Florida

Everglades National Park, Florida

Adirondack Mountains, New York

Sedona, Arizona

9 Maroon Bells, Colorado

Cannon Beach, Oregon

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Summer Solstice celebration near me: Where to watch sunrise in NJ