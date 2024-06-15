The summer solstice is coming up soon. OKC events to celebrate 2024's longest day

While the temperature outside is already off to a scorching head start, summer officially begins this week.

Also known as the summer solstice, it will be the northern hemisphere's longest stretch of daylight in 2024.

When does summer 2024 begin?

For many who have time off from school or work after Memorial Day, summer has already begun. The first official day of summer, however, is Thursday, June 20, 2024.

If you want to get specific about the Earth's orientation to the sun, the solstice in Oklahoma happens at 3:50 p.m. Sunset happens a few hours later at 8:48 p.m.

In scientific parlance, the summer solstice is the day the northern hemisphere reaches its maximum tilt toward the sun. After June 20, daylight hours will begin to get shorter by a few seconds. About two weeks later, Oklahoma sunsets will happen earlier each day.

As the days go by, the amount of sunlight will decrease. This culminates with the winter solstice, or the shortest day of the year (Dec. 21). On the winter solstice, the Earth's tilt is its farthest from the Sun.

Visitors watch the sun set on the First Americans Museum Mound in Oklahoma City during the 2022 summer solstice.

How to observe the summer solstice

The First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City holds a celebration during each summer and winter solstice. This year on June 20, revelers can watch as the sun sets at the summit of the FAM Mound. The free event will include cultural speakers, food trucks, and social dancing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

FAM also schedules a winter solstice celebration each year that presents a more ethereal visual of the sun as it lines up with a tunnel that cuts through the mound.

A small crowd takes photos as they observe the sun through a tunnel in the mound at the First American's Museum during a winter solstice observance in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Factory Obscura has a free-to-attend festival on Thursday with a live, collaborative performance, a neighborhood frolic and a community movement hosted by Ecstatic Dance. The Shine Together solstice event begins at 7:30 p.m.

Myriad Gardens is hosting a free drop-in event on its Children’s Garden Porch, ideal for ages 4 to 12. From 10 a.m. until noon, guests can celebrate the first day of summer with nature art and activities.

When does summer 2024 end?

Summer officially ends on Sunday, Sep. 22, 2024. Some consider Labor Day the unofficial end of summer, this year falling on Monday, Sep. 2.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: When is the summer solstice? Oklahoma events celebration longest day