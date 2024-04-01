Summer Is a Season of Innovation at Nemacolin

The tradition continues. Ever since Nemacolin was founded more than three decades ago, the noted resort has consistently raised the bar. Of course, the setting—more than 2,200 wooded acres in the Laurel Highlands of southwestern Pennsylvania—could hardly be improved. But the accommodations, dining, amenities, and activities strive for ever greater excellence, invariably exceeding expectations for luxury, superlative service, and meticulous attention to detail.

This summer heralds an exciting new set of achievements beginning with the reimagination of Nemacolin’s centerpiece hotel, The Chateau. Inspired by the great hostelries of Europe, notably The Ritz in Paris, The Chateau’s stately façade angles behind formal gardens that usher guests into an unparalleled luxe experience. Inside, a sophisticated palette blends pastel shades with gold and crystal, enhancing the classic elegance with a lighter contemporary feeling.

That’s just the beginning. The hotel’s 124 luxe rooms have been elevated further with new wall, floor, and window coverings as well as bathrooms with soaking tubs. The premium club floor features 17 opulent accommodations that include the two-bedroom Presidential Suite. Guests on this floor have access to a private lounge with breakfast, light bites, specialty teas, and evening cocktails, as well as a private patio. The Chateau Club also provides the option of connecting adjoining rooms or even reserving the entire floor—an incredible opportunity for the ultimate in privacy or entertaining on a grand scale.

As always, guests at The Chateau will enjoy the hotel’s white-glove butler service, which includes unpacking, ironing, steaming, and a turndown treat, as well as concierge-curated itineraries and the staff’s uncanny ability to fulfill a guest’s every request.

There are other new touches in The Chateau’s revitalized public spaces, where guests will be able to savor afternoon tea with refined service in The Bleu Room, and they’ll find exquisite gifts—including bespoke gems—in a new boutique in the lobby.

The iconic transformation of this cherished hotel will be unveiled during a festive three-day opening party, which will not only include special luxe touches, but also live entertainment by noted performers. With accommodations for the gala events in high demand, early reservations are called for.

Dining is an important element of a stay at The Chateau where the fabled Lautrec restaurant will continue to offer its renowned five-star cuisine and service. But this summer, new dining venues will open their doors to overnight guests.

Beginning in early summer the glamorous Nightcap—formerly the site of The Tavern—will become a sought-after evening destination, serving exotic cocktails and other libations, palate-pleasing light bites, and delicious desserts in a coolly sophisticated setting. Here, you can pull up a velvet stool to the leather-lined bar or sink into a plush armchair and enjoy cabaret performances.

Later in the summer, casual, comfortable Gusto! is set to open in an indoor-outdoor space that overlooks meadows and the resort’s airstrip. The menu will incorporate locally sourced ingredients in its array of Italian dishes, from wood-fired pizzas and pastas to classic entrées and mouthwatering desserts.

As always, guests will find plenty of amenities and experiences to occupy their time. Two top-rated golf courses by Pete Dye—Mystic Rock and Shepherd’s Rock—challenge players from novices to professionals, while The Nemacolin Golf Academy offers state-of-the-art training and practice facilities for those who want to hone their game.

For pampering and wellness, there’s the award-winning Woodlands Spa and Salon and the Holistic Healing Center, where the signature therapies and rituals are restorative and rejuvenating.

Summer is the perfect time to try the experiences at The Peak, with two pools, adventure activities—think: ropes course or a climbing wall—art classes, and other cultural offerings.

Guests can set out on horseback or jeep to explore the area’s natural beauty, then return to the exquisitely reimagined luxury of The Chateau.

Mark your calendar now! The summer of 2024 promises to be a memorable season of magic in the best Nemacolin tradition.

