Summer savings: Don’t ‘pass’ up discounted admission at South Florida attractions

Is feeding a hungry alligator, driving through a safari park, or taking a prehistoric trip back to when dinosaurs roamed the Earth on your summer to-do list?

If not, they could be!

Some of South Florida’s most popular attractions are offering families a way to save all season long with two deals that are good for a host of fun activities: the South Florida Adventure Pass and the Summer Savings Pass.

Each pass gives purchasers access to four places where they can get up close with animals, take an Everglades airboat ride or try their hand at science, among other interesting things to do, for one discounted price. In total, the eight participants span Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, offering indoor and outdoor experiences.

“Our guests tell us they’ve been counting down the days till they can get their South Florida Adventure Pass,” said Mary Jane Vanden Berge, executive director of Butterfly World in Coconut Creek, which will be participating again this year. “With prices for everything what they are right now, this is the kind of offer families need, where one affordable fee locks in summer fun at four attractions.”

Meanwhile, the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach is part of the Summer Savings Pass promotion.

“There’s nothing like summer in South Florida and seeing kids explore outside the classroom,” Cox Science Center president and CEO Kate Arrizza said. “It is a joy having our center participate in the Summer Savings Pass to ensure families get to experience the best nearby attractions.”

Below, find a breakdown of attractions included in each of the passes on sale now.

SOUTH FLORIDA ADVENTURE PASS

Valid through: Sept. 30

Cost: $60 for adults, $50 for children age 3-12 (plus tax); existing attraction passholders or members save $10

Where to purchase: southfloridaadventurepass.com and at attraction websites

Butterfly World at Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek; butterflyworld.com

The details: Watch as 20,000 exotic butterflies and hundreds of tropical birds flutter around open-air aviaries. Interact with rare and delicate butterflies in the South Florida Tropical Rain Forest, or learn about the butterfly life cycle in the Research Facility.

Don’t miss: Budgie and Jewels of the Sky aviaries, lorikeet feeding, Vine Maze, and Butterfly Museum and Insectarium

“At Butterfly World, first-timers are always surprised to find that our three butterfly aviaries are just the start, as we feature over 600 birds,” Vanden Berge said.

Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie; flamingogardens.org

The details: At the 60-acre nonprofit botanical garden, visitors will see more than 3,000 tropical and subtropical species of plants and trees. The Everglades Wildlife Sanctuary is home to rescued Florida native wildlife, including alligators, bobcats, otters, eagles, panthers, a black bear and flamingos. Take a tram tour through native jungle growth and wetlands. Walk through the Wray Home Museum.

Don’t miss: The summer exhibit, “Dinosaurs Around the World,” features 13 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs with realistic sounds and movements set amid the tropical foliage.

“Learn how modern-day birds evolved from their prehistoric dinosaur ancestors and discover fossils in the dino-dig pit in the gallery exhibit ‘Dinosaurs Among Us,'” Flamingo Gardens CEO Keith Clark said.

Museum of Discovery & Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; mods.org

The details: The 150,000-square-foot facility offers science, STEM education and cultural experiences, exhibits and events as well as the AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater.

Don’t miss: MAGNA-TILES Studio is a permanent play space with more than 10,000 colorful magnetic shapes, and “Survival of the Slowest” is an interactive traveling exhibit that explores species that thrive despite their disadvantages and includes live animal presentations.

“The award-winning Museum of Discovery and Science is thrilled to connect people to inspiring science all summer through STEM programming, exhibits and films,” MODS President and CEO Joseph P. Cox said.

Sawgrass Recreation Park, 1006 N. U.S. Highway 27, Weston; evergladestours.com

The details: Hear stories about the Florida Everglades during a 40-minute airboat ride, plus meet adopted and rescued reptiles and pet a baby alligator in exhibit areas.

Don’t miss: Visit Sawgrass Mining Co. and splash in the cool water of the slough while searching for gems and shark teeth, starting at $7 per bag. Stop by the Gator Grill for a Snappy Meal or souvenir alligator cup.

“When you visit Sawgrass Recreation Park, be sure to call ahead and hold a space because the airboat rides are very popular and often sell out during the summer months,” Sawgrass Recreation Park CEO Christina Soverns Schwartzman said.

SUMMER SAVINGS PASS

Valid through: Aug. 31

Cost: $67.99 for adults; $56.99 for children age 3-12 (plus tax); existing passholders or members save $17

Where to purchase: summersavingspass.com and at attraction websites

Cox Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail N., West Palm Beach; coxsciencecenter.org

The details: The indoor/outdoor venue offers more than 100 hands-on educational exhibits, a 10,000-gallon fresh- and salt-water aquarium, digital planetarium, conservation-themed mini-golf course and outdoor science trail. Its permanent exhibit, “Journey Through the Human Brain,” features advanced neuroscience research.

Don’t miss: Presented by Minotaur Mazes, the new exhibit, “Dinosaur Revolution,” lets kids make dinosaur tracks, examine the authenticity of a fossil in a mystery fossil dig and serve as a defense attorney for a Tyrannosaurus rex.

“Our center’s track record shows that we have a fierce love for dinosaurs and everything they’ve revealed in a 150-million-year timespan,” Arrizza said in a statement. “One of the best methods for our young visitors to learn is through role play and tactile experiences, and ‘Dinosaur Revolution’ delivers just that.”

Everglades Alligator Farm, 40351 SW 192nd Ave., Homestead; everglades.com

The details: Located near the entrance of Everglades National Park, the farm contains more than 2,000 alligators and offers airboat tours and reptile shows.

Don’t miss: The Alligator Encounter offers the opportunity to meet, hold and feed certain gators.

“It’s a thrilling and unforgettable experience that’s perfect for anyone looking to get a deeper understanding of these incredible creatures,” said Everglades Alligator Farm CEO Matthew Thibos. “It’s important for everyone to take advantage of the Everglades in their backyards. This unique ecosystem offers incredible opportunities to connect with nature and learn about the diverse wildlife that inhabits it.”

Lion Country Safari, 2003 Lion Country Safari Road, Loxahatchee; lioncountrysafari.com

The details: The 4-mile, drive-through wildlife park lets visitors view the seven main habitats, which are home to herds of zebras, rhinos and giraffes as well as African lions, ostriches and chimpanzees, among other animals. The 55-acre Adventure Park has rides, animal habitats and encounters, a water park, mini golf, paddleboats, gem mining, food and shopping.

Don’t miss: Meet new babies born this spring, including a southern white rhinoceros and a white-handed gibbon.

“Also, a small addition but hugely popular, we are now serving Dole Whip at Cones Ice Cream and Snack Shop in the Adventure Park. It’s been a big hit!” said Lion Country Safari spokeswoman Haley McCann-Gonzales. “We are currently in the process of adding additional food and beverage and retail offerings next to our highly popular water park, Safari Falls. The project broke ground earlier this month and is projected to be complete before the end of summer.”

Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; zoomiami.org

The details: The zoo, which occupies nearly 750 acres and 4 miles of walkways, is home to more than 2,500 animals and over 750 species of trees, palms and other plants. It also offers exhibits, animal experiences, Kid Zones, rides, dining and shopping.

Don’t miss: The zoo has two sloth bear cubs that were born back in December — “the first sloth bears born at Zoo Miami since 1998,” according to the website. Additionally, this summer marks the return of the Canine Champions for Conservation dog show, which begins on Saturday, June 8, with rescue dogs showing off their talents to promote pet adoption and raise awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering.