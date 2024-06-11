This summer salad and hearty pasta are perfect for a cozy Italian night in

Missy Robbins, chef and owner of New York restaurants Lilia, Misi and MisiPasta is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make two of her favorite summertime Italian recipes. She shows us how to make an arugula salad with seasonal fruit and smoked cheese, and a dish of rigatoni with spicy, slow-roasted eggplant. She even shares her simple red sauce recipe so you can get a taste of her restaurants in your own kitchen.

Summertime Strawberry and Arugula Salad by Missy Robbins

This recipe has such a great balance of sweet, bitter, salty and smoky flavors layered throughout. It's an easy summer salad that utilizes fresh and bright ingredients.

Rigatoni with Spicy Eggplant and Mozzarella by Missy Robbins

This pasta dish is always what I want to eat while I'm at home. It's both simple and vibrant, and can be made even easier when using store-bought pasta sauce and spicy eggplant.

The eggplant is perfect for spreading on toasted bread, eating on its own or mixing with a red sauce over pasta like we're doing here.

If you're going with homemade sauce, this recipe yields an every day, hardworking red sauce, which should require no more than a small grocery haul and 30 minutes to make. It should also be soul satisfying and should not include too much of any one thing, which is exactly what you'll get with this one.

