Summer safety tips for kids: What to be aware of for swimming, grilling, boating in NY

Temperatures in New York are heating up and summer holidays like the Fourth of July will be here before you know it.

As you flock to pools to beat the heat, gather with family and friends to host backyard barbecues and work to keep your yards in tip top shape, keep in mind that safety concerns come along with the nicer weather.

For example, drowning deaths are on the rise in the U.S. — over 4,500 people died due to drowning each year from 2020-2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Here's what you should be aware of this summer when it comes to public swimming areas, cookouts and heat-related health risks.

Swimming and water safety

As public pools and beaches statewide get closer to opening, brush up on these swimming and water safety tips from the CDC and U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

Learn basic swimming and water safety skills and teach kids how to swim.

Build fences that fully enclose and separate your pool from your house. Fences should be at least four feet high with self-closing and self-latching gates.

People of all ages and swimming abilities should wear life jackets while boating.

Don't drink alcohol before or during swimming, boating or other water activities.

Learn CPR skills for both children and adults.

Never leave a child unattended in or around water.

Teach kids to stay away from drains and ensure all pools and spas have federally compliant drain covers.

Beating the heat

According to AccuWeather's long-term summer forecast, temperatures will be 3 to 4 degrees higher than average in parts of New England and in much of western New York.

Here are some heat-related tips from the New York State Department of State's Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) to keep in mind:

Never leave children or pets unsupervised in hot cars.

Check the weather forecasts and sign up for NY-Alert, the state's free emergency alert system, to stay aware of any heatwaves or extreme weather.

Minimize strenuous activity and exercise if possible, especially between the sun's peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Find cooling centers during extreme heat.

Prevent lithium-ion battery fires by keeping power tools and equipment stored safely in a cool, dry space.

Summer heat: How hot will summer be in New York? Here's what AccuWeather predicts

Safe grilling tips

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports 10,600 home fires are started by grills each year on average.

Here are some grilling tips from the DCP, NFPA and the Firefighters Association of the State of New York to keep you safe this summer:

Only use grills outside in a well-ventilated area.

Make sure the grill is placed far away from your house, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.

Keep the grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grill and in the trays below the grill.

Never leave the grill unattended.

Always make sure the lid of your gas grill is open before lighting it.

La Niña is coming this summer: What impact will it have on Rochester weather?

Lawn mowing safety

Whether you look forward to cutting the grass all year long or absolutely despise it, keep these mowing tips from the DCP front of mind:

Don't let children ride on a lawn mower as a passenger. They should never be in the yard while you're mowing.

Before you mow, pick up objects like stones, branches and toys so they don't become flying objects if you run over them.

Dress appropriately: Sturdy shoes with slip-resistant rubber soles, long pants and long-sleeved shirts, close-fitting clothes, eye protection, heavy gloves and hearing protection when needed.

Don't mow in reverse.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Summer safety tips for kids in NY: Swimming, grilling, boating