Summer Reading Club 2024 at the Washington County Free Library begins June 1

“Adventure Begins at Your Library” is this year’s Summer Reading Club theme at the Washington County Free Library.

Summer Reading Club is a self-paced program for readers of all ages to track their reading and attend library events between June 1 and Aug. 31.

There are four challenges for different age groups: early literacy (ages 0 to 5), children’s (ages 6 to 10), teen (ages 11 to 18), and adult (ages 19 and older).

Earn badges to win prizes or be entered to win raffles, by logging books read. To register, go to www.washcolibrary.org/src and sign up through Beanstack, a platform for tracking summer reading progress. Paper gameboards also are available.

This year, Summer Reading Club programs include a wide variety of free family-friendly programs for all ages across the county:

Summer Reading Kick-Off Parties

Australian Adventure with Digeridoo Down Under

Rock & Rhyme Performances with Mr. Jon & Friends

Adventure in Fun's Reptile Shows

STEAM Adventures with the Science Guys of Baltimore

Storytelling Performances with Authentic Community Theatre

Puppet Shows

More

Check the library’s events calendar at washcolibrary.org for updates about upcoming programs.

For more information about Summer Reading Club 2024, go to washcolibrary.org or call the Alice Virginia and David W. Fletcher Branch Library Children’s Department at 301-739-3250 or a branch library.

