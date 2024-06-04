Summer learning opportunities at Agriplex

Jun. 4—Summer vacation — the time when many parents of younger children begin to realize just how much they appreciate our local educators — has officially begun for Cullman County students. Luckily, the North Alabama Agriplex has curated a calendar filled with learning opportunities for children and adults alike.

Whether you are looking to learn a new skill to help unwind or would like to give your kids a fun-filled day away from home, the Agriplex likely has what you are looking for. Here are the upcoming programs:

June

— Quilting with Geraldine and Friends (6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 18, 25 and July 2) — Want to learn a new take on quilting? Learn how to make a comfortable rag quilt. With exposed seams which have been frayed and washed, rag quilts are easy to make and can be customized with any combination of colors and fabric designs. The cost for the class is $40 per person.

— Summer Herbs in the Kitchen: Compound butters, infused oils and more (12 p.m. Wednesday, June 5) — Mae Jefferson from Providence Farms will demonstrate how to enhance flavors in your cooking using a variety of herbs. The cost is $10 per person.

— Living Landscapes (6 p.m. Thursday, June 6) — Learn how to create floral arrangements using North Alabama's native flora and fauna which you will be able to take home. The cost is $20 per person and includes a vase and floral arrangement.

— Military Veteran and Beginning Farmer: Business and Record Keeping (6 p.m. Thursday, June 13) — Hal Pepper will offer an introduction to record keeping for small farmers. The class is free, but registration is required.

— Preschool and Elementary Garden Camp (9-11 a.m. June 10-14) — Students will be able to experience gardening opportunities through play and create daily arts and crafts projects to take home. The cost is $50 per person.

— Cullman Touring Farms for Kids (8 a.m. — 3 p.m. June 20-21) — Children between the ages of 7 and 13 will be given a tour of locally owned farms across Cullman County. The cost is $40 per person and lunch will be provided. Parents are also welcome to register and attend.

July

— Military Veteran and Beginning Farmer: Wildlife Damage (6 p.m. Thursday, July 11) — Norm Haley will go over how to manage wildlife damages in farming systems. The class is free, but registration is required.

— Starting a Home Apothecary (12 p.m. Wednesday, July 17) — Local herbalist Marissa Griffin will cover the essentials needed to begin creating a natural, medicinal home apothecary. The cost is $10 per person.

— Farm Kids Club: Cool as a Cucumber (9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20) — Children will learn about the different types of cucumbers from the long English varieties, to the tiny gherkins, as well as how they are used in everything from the kitchen to the cosmetics counter. Cost is $10 per person.

— Living Landscapes (6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30) — Get ips on how to produce a more bountiful tomato harvest in the fall, and learn how to sauce, dehydrate, cook and can this staple garden fruit. The cost is $10 per person.

— Nature Day Camp (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 15-16) — Children between the ages of 10 and 14 can explore the natural world through canoeing, fishing and taking a trip to the "Slippery Summit." The cost is $50 per person.

— Sewing Camp 101 (9-11:30 a.m. July 8-12) — An introductory sewing class for anyone ages eight or older — all students under the age of nine must also have a parent attend and participate with them — which covers basic hand sewing skills. Campers will complete daily projects using their newly taught skills. All materials will be provided and the cost is $50 per person.

— Sewing Camp 102 (9-11:30 a.m. July 22-26) — After completing Sewing Camp 101 students between the ages of nine and 19 can build upon their skills and will be introduced to the sewing machine. Each student must bring a working, adult-size machine along with its manual and thread. All other materials will be provided and the cost is $50 per person.

