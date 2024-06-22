Need a summer getaway? These two WA spots were named the ‘most quaint coastal towns’ in US

Are you looking for a relaxing weekend getaway this summer with great views?

The good news is you don’t have to go far.

AAA put together a list of eight quaint coastal towns in the West. The list features two Washington coastal towns: Seabrook and Sequim.

Seabrook, WA

Seabrook is a coastal town on Washington’s central coast,



just two hours from Tacoma and less than four hours from Bellingham.

AAA describes Seabrook as an “idyllic coastal village” filled with saltbox homes and shingled cottages.

The town is filled with plenty of things to do and even more places to eat.

Here are some activities you can enjoy during the summertime in Seabrook:

Surfing

Horseshoe pits

Outdoor swimming

Sunset concerts

Sunset bonfires

Fishing

Hiking

Seabrook offers a wide variety of restaurants and eateries. Here are some places to dine at:

Sequim, WA

Sequim is a coastal city located along the Dungeness River near the Olympic Mountains, less than two hours from Tacoma and less than three hours from Bellingham.

According to AAA, the coastal city offers many activities for art lovers and outdoor recreationists.

Some of these activities include browsing wood carvings, ceramics, and photographs from over 25 local artists at Blue Whole Gallery, shopping for handcrafted gifts made by Native American artists from around the state at Northwest Native Expressions and hiking at Sequim Bay State Park.

Sequim is also known as the Lavender Capital of North America as it is home to many lavender farms, according to the city website. The city also hosts an annual Lavender Festival.

Here are more activities you can enjoy during the summertime in Sequim:

U-pick lavender and berry farms

Biking

Birding

Concerts - music in the park

Wine tasting

Fishing

Hiking

Sequim offers a wide variety of restaurants and eateries. Here are some places to dine at: