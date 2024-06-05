Need a summer getaway? Newsweek says this small KY airport is among the best in U.S.

Blue Grass Airport is expecting up to 20% more flyers during this summer’s travel season, and in some good news for those passengers, the airport recently got a shout-out from Newsweek magazine.

The magazine’s readers voted on the best small airports in the country, noted for their easy experience and friendly staff.

Blue Grass Airport got a mention, coming in at No. 9 on the Newsweek list.

The magazine praised Blue Grass Airport for its easy-to-navigate and clean facilities, in addition to the friendly service it offers to more than 1 million flyers each year.

“As you arrive or depart, you can look out over the neighboring horse farms and Keeneland Race Course to see Kentucky’s iconic horse stock,” Newsweek said of Blue Grass Airport. “You can also pick up Blue Grass gear in the gift shops or framed local art or photos at Paddock Gallery.”

Blue Grass Airport Vice President of Marketing and Community Relations Amy Caudill said the airport feels honored by the recognition.

“We are honored to have been named one of the best, small airports in the country. The airport team places a tremendous focus on providing convenience and excellent service,” Caudill wrote in an email to the Herald-Leader. “With access to 16 non-stop destinations and one-stop service to more than 390 destinations globally, our passengers can easily get to anywhere in the world.”

Newsweek readers’ best small airports in the world

Here’s a quick look at the best small airports in the country, according to Newsweek readers, along with what’s new at Blue Grass Airport this summer.

The 10 Best Small Airports:

Huntsville International Airport Lehigh Valley International Airport Seattle Paine Field Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport Bangor International Airport Missoula Montana Airport Springfield-Branson National Airport Wilmington International Airport Blue Grass Airport Wichita Eisenhower Airport

What’s new at Blue Grass Airport this summer?

Direct flights to Destin, Fla. and its dazzling white beaches have returned, but this year, Allegiant has increased the frequency of the flights from two times a week to three times a week. The flights will be offered between May 30 and August 11.

According to Caudill, Delta also plans to expand its daily flights to Detroit from twice a day to three times a day.

Within the last year, Blue Grass Airport has added direct flights to Las Vegas and Denver, both available year-round, along with seasonal flights to Miami.

It’s shaping up to be a busy summer travel season at the airport, Caudill said.

“Overall, we are expecting the busiest summer in the airport’s history and are anticipating about a 15-20% increase in passengers compared to last summer,” Caudill told the Herald-Leader.

