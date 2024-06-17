Summer fun in store at Washington Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With school out for many local kids, parents are now tasked with finding ways to keep them busy this summer.

One of the best places in Portland for family fun is none other than Washington Park.

The massive urban park is home to several iconic destinations including the Oregon Zoo and the Portland Japanese Garden.

AM Extra was joined by Meghan McCloskey, marketing manager with Explore Washington Park, to talk more about summer events happening in the park.

Watch the full video in the player above.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.