A summer filled with 'adventures' at Crestline Public Library

Summer kicks off at the Crestline Public Library in June with the theme Adventure Begins at Your Library. Each week participants of all ages may read books and submit reading forms to possibly win a weekly prize. At the end of summer programs, participants could win a grand prize.

Children's summer programs

June 11 - Story and a craft; 10 a.m.

June 18 - "Adventures in Reading" with magician Jim Kleefeld; 10 a.m.

June 25 - "Adventures on the Railroad" with CSX employee Kevin Taylor; 10 a.m.

July 2 - No program

July 9 - Gorman Nature Center and Pet Parade (bring one stuffed animal to participate); 10 a.m.

July 16 - Mr. Puppet; 10 a.m.

July 23 - Popcorn, pajamas and the movie "Migration"; 10 a.m.

July 30 - "Singing Books and Story Songs" folk music for all ages with Joanie Calem; 10 a.m.

The summer theme for Creston Public Library programs is Adventure Begins at Your Library. (GAINESVILLE SUN FILE PHOTO)

Adult/Teen summer programs

June 18 - "Adventures in Paradise (Hawaii)" with music by Jim Bauer and snacks; 4 p.m.

June 19 - "Adventures in Yellowstone National Park"; 4 p.m.

June 25 - "Adventures on the Railroad"; 4 p.m.

June 26 - Movie matinee "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure"; 3 p.m.

July 9 - "Adventures in Ohio: 200 Places to Visit" with Mike Hocker; 6 p.m.

July 10 - "Adventures in Beekeeping" with Dave Duncan; 5:30 p.m.

July 16 - "Cake Decorating Adventures" with Pam Sand; sign up is required and class size is limited; 5:30 p.m.

July 24 - "Adventures in Hiking" with author Matt Weis. His book, " This is Gonna Hurt," will be available; 1 p.m.

July 30 - "Adventure in Travel" with world traveler Nancy Fisher; 5:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Summer adventures begin soon at Crestline Public Library