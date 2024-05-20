Summer events in Cloudcroft, New Mexico

CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (KRQE) – This summer Cloudcroft, New Mexico has plenty of things for people to enjoy while trying to beat the heat. From art festivals to local beer, Cloudcroft is inviting visitors all summer.

The 51st Annual May Fair Juried Art Fair will be May 25 – 26 at Zenith Park. The art festival features work from over 20 artists. There will be a variety of art pieces that guests can browse and purchase.

The Cloudcroft BeerFest will be June 22 – 23. The event includes 57 vendors offering beer, wine, food and crafts. Guests can enjoy live music, local beer and wine.

July 13 – 14 at Zenith Park is the Christmas in July Jamboree. The event will feature summer activities for all to enjoy, shopping from craft vendors and local food vendors.

