Summer Eats: Where to get free meals for kids and teens in Greater Fall River, New Bedford

Summer Eats kicks off this week across Massachusetts, the summer food service program that provides free meals to all kids and teens, ages 18 and under.

During the school year, students rely on free lunch for most of their daily nutritional needs. Summer Eats aims to fill the gap during the summer months to ensure children are still thriving and getting healthy meals over school vacation.

These free meals are available to all kids and teens at hundreds of sites across the state and are served on-site.

In this file photo Joyce Hurson, left, and Bethannie Adair, right, hand out meals to kids as part of the Summer Eats program.

How do you apply for Summer Eats?

You do not have to apply to get a free meal this summer. All children 18 and under are welcome, there is no registration and an ID is not required.

Can you pick up the meals and take them home?

Caregivers are not allowed to pick up meals and bring them home, your child must be present and eat the meal on-site per federal regulations.

What type of meals are served?

All meals vary by location but a combination of breakfast, lunch, and snack may be provided. Summer Eats must meet nutrition standards established by the USDA, therefore ruits and vegetables are provided with every meal, along with whole grains.

Where is Summer Eats locally?

Westport Middle High School, 400 Old County Road, Westport: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch Monday through Friday. Call Michelle at 774-309-3371 for more information about this site.

Westport High School, 17 Main Road, Westport: 7 to 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch Monday through Friday. Scratch-cooked meals will be prepared on-site and served. Call Michelle at 774-309-3371 for more information about this site.

Boys and Girls Club of Fall River, 803 Bedford St., Fall River: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Melissa at 508-672-6340 for more information about this site.

For more information about Summer Eats, including meal site locations, visit www.projectbread.org/summer-eats.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Summer Eats kicks off this summer in Greater Fall River and New Bedford