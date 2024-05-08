Summer camps: Here is where you can send your little one(s) to have fun over break

The school year is wrapping up, and many families are still looking for options to send their kids to a summer camp.

Here's a roundup of camps for all ages around the Corpus Christi area, from music and drama to sports and science. There's sure to be a camp your kid will love.

Want to add a camp? Send the information to calendars@caller.com.

Athletics and sports

Ballers/Wee Ballers Soccer Camps - Monday, July 8 through Thursday, July 11

Details: At the Ballers Soccer Camp, kids will enjoy a program full of fun activities and positive coaching that will help enhance individual skills, confidence, teamwork and perseverance. Each day will focus on a different fundamental skill necessary to play the game of soccer. Through the use of fun games and activities each player will learn to improve on each skill. Each activity will be age appropriate to ensure every player gains from their camp experience. With the Wee Ballers, campers will develop their creative minds in a safe and fun environment where the can express themselves freely while learning the basics of soccer.

Time and location: 5 to 5:45 p.m. (Wee Ballers) and 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. (Ballers); Bill Witt Soccer Complex at 6809 Yorktown Blvd.

Age group: 3 to 6 for Wee Ballers and 6 to 14 for Ballers

Cost: $80 for Wee Ballers and $140 for Ballers

Contact: 361-331-8131, atsoccer.org

Corpus Christi FC Academy Summer Camps - Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, June 30

Details: Corpus Christi FC Academy offers three soccer summer camps this year. The Technical Summer Camp, designed specifically for players 4 to 9 years old, is perfect for beginners and young soccer players and offers introductory focus coordination and technique in a fun, age-appropriate environment. Campers ages 10 to 19 years old can join either the Advanced Technical and Tactical Camp or the Goal-Keeping Camp, which pushes them to improve their physical performance, individual technical ability and tactical understanding of their position.

Time and location: Varies with camps

Age group: 4 to 19 (varies with camps)

Cost: $335 (Technical Summer Camp) and $395 (Goal-Keeping and Advanced Technical & Tactical camps)

Contact: ccfcacademy.com/summer-camp

Islander Athletics Camps - Monday, June 3 through Tuesday, Aug. 6 (varies by camp)

Details: Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will hold a series of sports camps featuring baseball, basketball (men and women), softball, volleyball and soccer. Camps will be held at various times throughout the summer.

Time and location: Varies by camp; Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi at 6300 Ocean Drive

Age group: Elementary to high school students

Cost: $40 to $475 (varies by camp)

Contact: tamucc.edu/camps

Members of the White All-Star cheer team from Modern American Cheer in Corpus Christi pose after completing a routine at NCA All-Star Nationals, a competition held Feb. 24-26, 2023, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

Junior Golf Summer Camp - Tuesday, June 11 through Thursday, Aug. 8

Details: The summer program is a three-day golf camp, with an objective to teach students the fundamentals of golf from the short game to the full swing. The coaches use games and fun contests throughout each camp to make learning fun. Students are put into groups based on their age and skill levels to make it fair and fun.

Time and location: 9 a.m. to noon (Tuesday through Thursday); Lozano Golf Center, 4401 Old Brownsville Road

Age group: 6 to 18

Cost: $140 per child

Contact: 361-826-8016, lozanogolfcenter.com/instruction/junior-golf-academy

MAC Summer Camp - Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19

Details: Children will learn the basic cheer motions, meet new friends and have lots of fun. One day during the week, your child will get to enjoy a fun filled day of obstacle courses. Who's ready to sign up? Campers will learn a performance that will be showcased to family and friends on the last day.

Time and location: 9 a.m. to noon; 2042 Highway 286

Age group: 4 to 12

Cost: $175 ($100 extra for extended stay)

Contact: 361-452-4712, maccheer.com/summer-camps-1

South Texas All-Star Basketball Camp

Details: Campers can experience to be coached by male and female leaders from across Texas. There will be a 10:1 camper/coach ratio and 2:1 camper/ball ratio. Games, contests and skill instruction will take place in each morning and afternoon session.

Time and location: 8 a.m. to noon (morning camp), 1 to 5 p.m. (afternoon camp) and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (day camp); First Baptist Church at 3115 Ocean Drive

Age group: Elementary to high school students

Cost: $160 per session and $290 for day camp

Contact: 361-739-2251 (text), stxathletics.com/spring-break-and-summer-camps-announcement.cfm

Texas Surf Camps - Monday, May 27 through Friday, Aug. 9

Details: The camp's goal is to instill confidence, knowledge and respect for the ocean and the sport of surfing. Ocean education and awareness is a big part of the program and Texas Surf Camps teaches that through fun, hands-on games and activities and presentations from organizations such as Surfrider Foundation, Texas Surf Museum and others. Kids also get to learn about surfing history to honor those that came before us and made surfing what it is today. Camps run Monday through Friday and can be attended weekly. Daily spots may be available depending on space. Half days are available as well.

Time and location: 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Bob Hall Pier in Padre Balli Park (Corpus Christi) and Horace Caldwell Pier in IB Magee Beach Park (Port Aransas)

Age group: 6 to 17

Cost: $200 to $350

Contact: 361-749-6956, texassurfcamps.com/camps-classes

Education and general interests

After Hour Kid Power Summer Camp - Monday, June 10 through Friday, July 19

Details: The fun enrichment program operates annually and features a variety of activities, including arts and crafts, guest speakers and games Monday through Friday. The curriculum is designed for children to develop character, learn valuable life skills, make new friends and discover new interests. Morning and afternoon snacks will be provided. Campers must bring their own lunch.

Time and location: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Dawson Elementary at 6821 Sanders Drive, Mireles Elementary at 7658 Cimarron Blvd. and West Intermediate at 4030 Country Road 69

Age group: 5 to 13

Cost: $89 to $99

Contact: 361-826-3499, cctexas.com/after-hour-kid-power-program

Camp Invention: Illuminate - Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 21 (varies)

Details: Give your young innovator an inspiring, action-packed summer adventure. Exciting, hands-on challenges will spark curiosity and build their confidence as they jump into limitless STEM fun with opportunities to imagine, experiment and create. Flour Bluff Intermediate School is running two weeks of camp, so don't forget to sign up for the June 17 through 21 Explore program as well.

Time and location: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Windsor Park) and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Flour Bluff Intermediate); 4525 S. Alameda St. and 377 Hustlin Hornet Drive

Age group: Elementary school students at Windsor Park and first through sixth grade students at Flour Bluff Intermediate

Cost: $300 at Windsor Park and $270 at Flour Bluff Intermediate

Contact: invent.org/programs/camp-invention

Corpus Christi Kids Martial Arts Summer Camp - Monday, June 3 through Friday, Aug. 9

Details: Kids will have the opportunity to socialize and make new friends — something that can be difficult during school breaks. There will be a limited screen time but plenty of physical activities to keep children active and healthy. Campers will be able to learn the basics of martial arts moves while also developing discipline and focus. Lunch, drinks and three snacks must be provided by the parent/guardian daily. For $25 more, you can have an extended time package for early drop-off (7:30 to 8:30 a.m.) and/or late pick-up (3:30 to 6 p.m.).

Time and location: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; 4037 Saratoga Blvd.

Age group: 5 to 13

Cost: $215 weekly ($50 deposit)

Contact: 361-334-2460, corpuschristimartialarts.com/summer-camp-corpus-christi

Pavnas Ramasamy uses a grabbing device to pick up objects during a game at Camp Invention at Windsor Park Elementary School on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Summer Sports Camps - Monday, June 3 through Thursday, Aug. 1

Details: Boys and girls will be able to learn the basics of various sports and sharpen their existing skills. The camps are led by experienced instructors who are passionate about helping kids improve their game. The six sports featured include basketball, volleyball, soccer, cheer, football and speed/agility.

Time and location: 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.; Corpus Christi Gym at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway and Ben Garza Gym at 1815 Howard St.

Age group: 6 to 16

Cost: $70 per camp

Contact: cctexas.com/sports

Read to Lead Preschool Camp - Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27

Details: United Way of the Coastal Bend's Read to Lead Preschool Camps support families with preschool children by providing school readiness activities. Using small group story time with related activities, children engage in a variety of culturally diverse experiences that enhance their literacy, math and science concepts. Each child receives a free book for continued reading and exploration at home. Families are encouraged to participate with their children and take part in a short presentation afterward to learn how they can support early learning at home through everyday routines. The events are free, though pre-registration is required. Children must be accompanied by a parent/adult.

Time and location: 9 a.m. to noon, La Retama Central Library at 805 Comanche St.

Age group: Preschool age children

Cost: Free

Contact: 361-882-2529, uwcb.org/sb6-read

SPARK Summer Camp - Monday, June 3 through Friday, July 26

Details: Kids will be engaged all summer long in the SPARK program. They will be able to play pool, foosball, air hockey and arcade game, as well as getting creative with arts and crafts, outdoor sports, field trips and more. The program will operate Monday through Friday, and be closed June 19, July 4 and July 5. Morning and afternoon sessions are available to select from. A snack will be provided during each session. Each child must be signed in and out by an adult each day.

Time and location: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Tuesday) and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Thursday; Lindale Recreation Center at 3133 Swantner Drive and Oso Recreation Center at 1111 Bernice Drive

Age group: 6 to 16

Cost: $25 per week

Contact: 361-826-3472, cctexas.com/recreation-centers

TWTeen Leadership Camp - Monday, June 17 through Thursday, Aug. 1 (varies)

Details: The YWTeens Leadership Camps are dynamic, three or four-day workshops designed to teach group dynamics, leadership skills and multi-cultural communication skills from one of six weeks. Camp participants get to visit with a variety of guest speakers and community leaders during the workshop. Many of the guest speakers have overcome the same obstacles that today’s young girls face, and they enjoy sharing their stories.

Time and location: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; YWCA of Corpus Christi at 4601 Corona Drive

Age group: Fifth and sixth grade girls

Cost: Free, but registration is required

Contact: 361-857-5661 ext. 106

Viking Kids Camp - Details to be announced

Details: The Del Mar College Viking Kids Camp is a summer enrichment program for students. The camp gives students the opportunity to participate in a structured, non-pressured academic environment, explore new academic areas, gain new skills and create special interests. Students can choose from a variety of courses to learn and have fun.

Time and location: Details to be announced

Age group: 9 to 14

Cost: $75 per student

Contact: 361-698-2222, 361-698-2122, ce@delmar.edu

Travis Leal, 8, runs to first base while playing kickball's he attends the YMCA summer camp on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The summer camp is popular because it is a rare summer camp that stays open until just before school starts.

Wonderful World of Science Summer Camp - Monday, June 10 through Friday, Aug. 2

Details: Kids will participate in eight themed weeks of all-new, STEM-based activities at the museum. The camp will divides its campers into four groups, according to age. Groups will have no more than 20 campers. Camp themes include space, chemistry, CSI, engineering, Jurassic Journey, biology and ocean. Before Care starts at 7:30 a.m. and After Care ends at 5:30 p.m. Children must bring lunch each day and snacks will be provided.

Time and location: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Monday through Friday); 1900 N. Chaparral St.

Age group: First graders through sixth graders

Cost: $40 (Before or After Care), $70 (Before and After Care), $300 (Members) and $330 (Non-Members) per child and week

Contact: 361-826-4667, ccmuseum.com/summer-camp

Writers' Island Workshop - Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28

Details: The workshop will provide high school writers with opportunities to expand their interest in writing and to experience a professional style writer's workshop. It will include a variety of writing activities as well as visits with poets and artists and nature walks. Each author will receive camp material and a T-shirt. The theme for the workshop is "Utopias & Dystopias." Students will be able to explore humanities' construction and deconstruction of society as they compare, contrast and collide these two opposing worlds. They will deep-dive into their imagination to create poetry and short stories surrounding the inter-dimensions of these fictional/realistic societies. Campers are encouraged to bring a sack lunch that does not require refrigeration. It is recommended to bring a water jug and cap and apply sunscreen and mosquito repellent before coming to camp.

Time and location: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi at 6300 Ocean Drive

Age group: High school students

Cost: $200 per session, late registration (after June 1) $225

Contact: writingcamps.tamucc.edu

YMCA Summer Camp - Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, Aug. 9

Details: Dive into adventure this summer at YMCA Summer Camp. From thrilling activities to creative arts and crafts, there’s something for every camper to explore and enjoy. Make lifelong friends, learn new skills and create memories that will last a lifetime. Campers will also be able to go on field trips, including to the Museum of Science and History, Peter Piper Pizza and Bowlero.

Time and location: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 417 S. Upper Broadway St.

Age group: 4 to 12

Cost: $130 per week for members and $160 per week for nonmembers

Contact: 361-882-1741, ymca-cc.org

Young Authors' Writing Camp - Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 28

Details: The camp is designed to provide students/authors with opportunities to expand their interest in writing and to experience writing as a fun and creative opportunity for self-expression and communication with others. The Young Authors' Camp will include a variety of writing activities visits with poets and artists and nature walks. Each author will receive camp material, a T-shirt and a camp anthology. Six different camp sessions will open in June 2024. Placement is determined by the student's fall grade level. Campers are encouraged to bring a sack lunch that does not require refrigeration. It is recommended to bring a water jug and cap and apply sunscreen and mosquito repellent before coming to camp.

Time and location: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi at 6300 Ocean Drive

Age group: Elementary to high school students

Cost: $200 per session, late registration (after June 1) $225

Contact: writingcamps.tamucc.edu

Music, fine and performing arts

All-State Choir Camp - Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 27 (varies)

Details: High school singers can enjoy themselves at this fun-filled, but intense summer camp. It will have full rehearsals and sectionals with a highly-trained teach staff, beginning and advance sight-reading session, diction sessions, vocal pedagogy session and more. Campers will also receive a free T-shirt and lunch will be provided. There will be no camp on Juneteenth, June 19.

Time and location: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 101 Baldwin Blvd.

Age group: High school students

Cost: $140 registration and $15 to $25 for music packet

Contact: 361-698-1214, delmar.edu/offices/music/choir-camp.html

Art Camp - Tuesday, June 4 through Friday, July 26 (varies)

Details: The Art Center of Corpus Christi will have four unique sessions designed to spark creativity and imagination in young minds. The camps promise an unforgettable art-experience for children.

Time and location: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Art Center of Corpus Christi at 100 N. Shoreline Blvd.

Age group: 8 to 15

Cost: $185 to $285 for members and $200 to $300 for non-members

Contact: chloe@artcentercc.org

The Fine Art of Summer Camp - Monday, June 3 through Friday, Aug. 2

Details: Campers are instructed in a variety of visual and performing arts activities such as drawing, painting, printmaking, ceramics, pantomime, improvisation and musical theater. On the final day of each camp, an exhibition of the work produced and a public performance is held for families and friends.

Time and location: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Art Museum of South Texas at 1902 N. Shoreline Blvd. and Garcia Arts & Education Center at 2021 Agnes St.

Age group: Completed kindergarten to 12 years old

Cost: $230 per session for AMST members (household or higher), $260 nonmembers; $35 Pre-Care and $45 After-Care

Contact: 361-825-3504, artmuseumofsouthtexas.org/the-fine-art-of-summer-camp

Islander Band Camp - Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14

Details: Students will experience music-making with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi faculty and other music artists and educators. Classes include group lessons, sectionals, full ensemble rehearsals and a variety of music electives. Students will also enjoy activities each day, including games and recitals. The camp will end following the Camp Concert at 3 p.m. Friday, June 14.

Time and location: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi at 6300 Ocean Drive

Age group: Middle and high school students

Cost: $350 for commuters and $550 for resident campers

Contact: 361-825-2761, 361-825-5523, brian.shelton@tamucc.edu

The entire cast of MTI's Broadway Junior Revue: Raise Your Voice performs "A Part of Us/Why We Tell the Story" from "Once on This Island Jr." during dress rehearsal at Harbor Playhouse Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Play Out Loud Music Studio Summer Camps - Tuesday, June 4 through Thursday, June 27 (varies)

Details: Play Out Loud Music Studio offers a variety of music-themed camps for beginners and non-beginners. There’s Piano Boot Camp (beginner and non-beginner), Carnival of the Animals Piano Camp (for beginners ages 5-7), Ultimate Keyboard Rock Band Camp (ages 8 and older), Time Traveler's Guide to Music History Camp (ages 8 and older), plus Hands On! Rhythm Workshop (ages 5-7; ages 8 and older). Check online for detailed camp descriptions, dates and cost per camp.

Time and location: Times vary based on camp; Play Out Loud Music Studio at 4821 Cain Drive

Age group: 4 years and older (varies on camp)

Cost: $70 to $190 (varies on camp)

Contact: 361-446-0163, playoutloudmusic.com/summer-camps-workshops

Summer Orchestra Camp - Thursday, May 30; June 6; June 13; June 20

Details: High school string players are invited to join the Corpus Christi Chamber Orchestra for the 2024 summer season. A final concert will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 21.

Time and location: 7 to 9 p.m.; 101 Baldwin Blvd.

Age group: High school students

Cost: $45

Contact: 361-698-1223, tehle@delmar.edu

Viking Band Camp - Monday, June 10 through Thursday, June 13

Details: The Viking Band Camp is open to students who have at least two years of playing experience on a woodwind, brass or percussion instrument. Students will experience making music with Del Mar Colleges world class faculty members, as well as many distinguished music educators from around the area. The daily schedule will include band rehearsals, as well as fun activities such as Viking Movie Day, Ice Cream Social and Dance and Band Olympics.

Time and location: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 101 Baldwin Blvd.

Age group: Middle and high school students

Cost: $175

Contact: 361-698-1214, music@delmar.edu

Young Actors Summer Camp - Monday, June 3 through Friday, Aug. 2

Details: Aurora Arts Theatre’s Young Actors Summer Camp will allow kids to experience the magic of theatre. The two-week long-day camps will guide campers through elements of theatre that will further their love of theatre while enhancing communication, commitment and problem-solving skills. There will be a final performance on the last day of each camp session at 1 p.m.

Time and location: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Aurora Arts Theatre at 5635 Everhart Road

Age group: 8 to 15

Cost: $365

Contact: 361-851-9700, drios@auroraartstheatre.com.

Young Peoples Theatre Camp - Monday, June 3 through Friday, July 12

Details: At Harbor Playhouse's Young Peoples Theatre Camp, campers will be able to create, produce and perform their very own musical right on the main stage. Throughout the day, kids will build acting, dance and voice skills, and characterization alongside team leadership, ensemble work, creative growth and friendships that will continue throughout their lives. For each session, campers will present script ideas to the acting specialist who will then write out scenes based on all the ideas given by the campers on the first day of camp. Each group will learn one musical number to both sing and dance to. In addition to that we will have one group number that the entire camp will learn to close our show. Musical numbers are chosen by camp staff and are tied into the script based on either the scenes written or theme of that particular camp. Each session will have a stage performance of what was learned on the Friday of each session at 3:30 p.m. Parents will enjoy a full stage show at the end of each session that will demonstrate what our campers have created and learned from concept to curtain call.

Time and location: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Harbor Playhouse at 1802 N. Chaparral St.

Age group: 6 to 15

Cost: $200 per camper per session; $25 for Pre-Care and After-Care (each)

Contact: 361-882-5500, harborplayhouse.com/yptcsummercamp

Nature

Kids' Summer Nature Camps - Monday, June 3 through Friday, July 19 (varies)

Time and location: 9 a.m. to noon (Shutterbugs Camp is 1 to 4 p.m.); South Texas Botanical Gardens at 8545 S. Staples St.

Age group: 5 years and older (varies on camp)

Cost: $135 for members, $160 for non-members and $150 for Shutterbugs Camp

Contact: 361-852-2100, brenda@stxbot.org

Summer Nature Camps - Monday, June 3 through Thursday, July 25 (varies)

Details: The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department invites children to join the Oso Preserve staff for a wild summer and observe science outdoors. During these half-day, weekly camps, youth will explore nature and participate in interactive hands-on activities and exploration. Camps include Bugs & Bloom, Wild Wetlands, Things With Wings, Shoreline Explorers, Junior Naturalists and Coastal Adventures.

Time and location: 9 a.m. to noon (8:30 a.m. to noon for Coastal Adventures Camp); Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve, 2446 N. Oso Parkway

Age group: 5 to 15 (varies by camp)

Cost: $99 per camp

Contact: 361-826-3311, osopreserve.com

Bryce Vasquez, 8, admires a ladybug at the Big Bloom Plant Sale at the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center Saturday. Vasquez and others were able to release ladybugs into the wild.

UT Summer Science Camp - Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 28

Details: UT Summer Science is an exciting, inquiry-based learning experience for youth entering third through eighth grade. Throughout the week, participants will be immersed in science, technology, engineering, arts and math engagements that take them outside of the classroom and into the field and laboratory. Each session is co-facilitated by a scientist from the University of Texas Marine Science Institute and a program educator and provides participants with the opportunity to gain new skills, make new friends, build a deeper appreciation for the natural environment and discover what it truly means to be a scientist.

Time and location: 8 a.m. to noon; Patton Center for Marine Science Education at 855 E. Cotter Ave. in Port Aransas

Age group: Third to eighth graders

Cost: $120 per week

Contact: msi-sumsci@utlists.utexas.edu

Youth Odyssey Leadership Camps - Sunday, July 7 through Friday, Aug. 9 (varies)

Details: Only three of the five camps are available as of early May: Paddle I, Paddle II and Living Local Camp. At Paddle I, beginner and novice paddlers can spend a week kayaking and overnight camping at Inks Late State Park in Burnet County. Campers in Paddle II can embark on a week of adventure and overnight camping at South Llano River State Park in Kimble County. Kids that sign up for Living Local Camp can learn all about the local systems that make Corpus Christi great. They will be able to cook with local food and see the local environment. The latter camp is designed for those not quite ready for an overnight camp.

Time and location: To be announced

Age group: 10 to 17

Cost: Contact Youth Odyssey at 361-444-5420 for pricing

Contact: youthodyssey.com/leadership-camps

RELATED COVERAGE

More: Fun events: What to do in Coastal Bend this weekend

More: 'Tenacity paid off': Caller-Times staff takes home Texas Managing Editors awards for coverage

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or X @johnpoliva.

Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Here is where you can send your child to have fun over summer break