The summer camp essentials you never knew you needed are still up to 53%

Kiddos going to summer camp? Stock up on these summer camping essentials. (Source: iStock)

It’s finally that time of year once again. The sun is shining, the cicadas are singing and everyone’s out of school for the summer. Now’s the time for all those summertime adventures you’ve been planning all year. If you’re going away for the season, then you’re going to want to check out these awesome products.

LED solar-powered lantern

This collapsible solar lantern by Kizen can illuminate all of your favorite camping spots. (Source: Amazon)

$15.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Don't get caught in the dark on your next camping trip when you bring along a collapsible solar lantern. This collapsible lantern can easily fit in the palm of your hand but provides a powerful light source for up to ten hours. Charge with a USB cord or sunlight, and chose from three different light settings including low, SOS, and high. This lantern also acts as a power bank to charge all of your electronics while you escape to the great outdoors.

All-purpose shower caddy and basket

Keep all your summer bath essentials in this handy mesh shower bag. (Source: Amazon)

$13.99 at Amazon

Keep everything you need for the bathroom in one convenient spot with the Attmu Hanging Mesh Shower Caddy Basket with 8 Pockets. No more fighting for room in the shared bathroom space–everything you need can stay by your side the whole time. It’s super durable and waterproof, so you can be sure it’ll be by your side for summer camping trips to come. This convenient shower caddy is currently only $13.99.

All-natural mosquito repellant

Protect your family while outdoors from bugs and bites with this safe, all-natural bug spray. (Source: Amazon)

$18.98 at Amazon

Protect your family from mosquitoes without exposing them to the harmful chemical, DEET, commonly found in bug sprays. The Repel Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent DEET-Free Pump Spray guarantees at least 6 hours of mosquito protection, so the summer fun never ends. It’s neither sticky nor greasy, and is formulated with eucalyptus and lemon oils, giving it a bright, refreshing scent. This two-pack of natural, DEET-free insect repellent is currently only $19.

LED hanging camp light

Keep that summer-time action in the spotlight with these amazing hanging camp lights. (Source: Amazon)

$9.99 $15.99 at Amazon

Keep those tents brightly lit all night long with these EverBrite 3 Pack Camping Lights. They’re equipped with three different lighting modes–high, low, and strobe, so you’ll be prepared for any situation that comes your way with these lights. These LED lights are guaranteed to run for over 100,000 hours before they need to be replaced, so you can rest assured that you’ll always have these lights to guide your way. Usually, this set of camping lights is priced at $15.99, but it’s currently on sale for nearly 40% off, bringing the price down to just $9.99.

A hot little fan to keep you cool

Keep yourself during the dog days of summer with this cool travel companion. (Source: Amazon)

$11.99 at Amazon

Stay calm, cool, and collected even in the harsh summer heat with the KOODER Handheld Mini Portable Misting Fan. Keeps you cool with a nice breeze and a light mist triggered by the spray button. It’s handheld, but it’s also capable of standing on its own, giving you release even when your hands aren’t free. It’s super compact and can be brought anywhere this summer. This cool handheld portable fan is the hottest thing going on, currently only $11.99.

A handy tool for those with bug allergies

For those with sensitive skin and insect allergies, this tool is a summertime must-have. (Source: Amazon)

$9.89 at Amazon

Want to remove the pain and itching that comes with bug bites in a natural way? This number one best-selling Bug Bite Suction Tool-Poison Remover is the product for you. It’s capable of removing insect venom, saliva and other irritants using the power of suction. Once the irritant has been removed, your body will stop responding to the bite, giving you a pain-free experience. It’s super compact and can be brought with you everywhere you go this summer. This all-natural bug bite relief tool is only $9.89.

Grab everything you need for a great time away at camp for less with these awesome deals. Stay clean, cool, and ready to fend off those pesky mosquitoes with these super cool summer camp essentials.

