Summer bucket list: What to do this season in the Lower Hudson Valley

Summer is upon us. The longer days. The sunshine. The juicy watermelon, the melty swirl of ice cream and the ice cold beer (or in my case a sweet rosé) mixed with the aromas of a backyard barbecue.

Granted summer doesn't officially start until June 20 but with Memorial Day in the rearview window, it's time to celebrate the season. What follows is a roundup of some of my favorite bucket list dining experiences you should do before September.

The Greenhouse at Harvest on Hudson in Hastings is just one place to enjoy outdoor waterfront dining in Westchester. Photgraphed April 13, 2023

Waterfront dining in Westchester and Rockland

This is pretty much a no brainer, right? We've got waterfront. We've got great restaurants. Why not combine them with a sunset view, a glass of Pinot grigio and a nice piece of grilled salmon (my go-to summer dish)? Westchester and Rockland have a host of spots, either along the Hudson or near other bodies of water, where you can take in the view, while away your time and enjoy a perch worthy of a postcard view.

Among my top choices for that vacation feeling: Harvest on Hudson in Hastings; Half Moon in Dobbs Ferry; The Sailhouse and Barley on Hudson in Tarrytown; Red Hat on the River in Irvington (you must have a drink on their rooftop!); The Boat House and 3 Westerly in Ossining; bartaco in Port Chester; Fin & Brew in Peekskill; Hudson Farmer & the Fish in Sleepy Hollow; Patsy’s Pizzeria in New Rochelle; Tiki Beach Bar and Barley Beach House in Rye; Don Coqui On The Hudson in Haverstraw and Hudson Water Club in West Haverstraw.

Summer's (unofficially) here: Where to get ice cream in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam

Plus, exciting news: Trata on the River is coming to Piermont to the old Pier 701 space. The new Greek Mediterranean restaurant should open sometime in July just in time for prime alfresco dining season.

Singer Michael Franti at The Barley Beach House in Rye, part of the summer concert series produced by 107.1 The Peak. Photographed Summer 2023

For the past three years, 107.1 The Peak Radio Station based in Port Chester has used The Barley Beach House in Rye as its summer home. That means free concerts from well known musicians on the beach where you can dig your toes into the sand, hang out and enjoy the music, along with a cocktail. There's always plenty of seating on the restaurant's beach deck but you can also bring your own chair for more beachy vibes. Dates are always being added but for now expect Pete Yorn with Lauren Minear on June 6, Los Lonely Boys with Alex Cano on June 25 and Better than Ezra on July 12.

Don't be surprised if you see me here as I love the beach and I love the music selected by The Peak's DJ's (shout out to Coach aka Chris Rodriguez who puts this shinding together!). If you see me, come by and say hi. More info at 1071thepeak.com/beach-house. The Barley Beach House is at 95 Dearborn Ave. in Rye; thebarleybeachhouse.com.

Take a boat ride!

The wind in your hair. The views of the river. Get the most out of the season from a water perch along the Hudson. PaddlePub Lower Hudson, which started last year with Piermont as its base, has expanded to include pick-ups in Piermont and Tarrytown, specifically at The Sailhouse. The waterfront restaurant, with one of the best views of the bridge, has also added drink buckets and a host of food options you can take directly on the boat. You can even get a free appetizer or dessert at The Sailhouse with the proof of purchase of two more more tickets to Paddle Pub (dine-in eligible only). Details at thesailhousetarrytown.com and/or paddlepub.com/lowerhudson.

Peekskill-based New York Boat Co. is another boat-lovers dream with its variety of sightseeing, history, sunset and private charters for families and corporate events. And yes, they too feature drinks, in their case craft cocktails, beers and wines from makers in the Hudson Valley and the region. More info at nyboatco.com.

Raw platter with lobster, shrimp, clams, oysters and crabmeat from Dive Oyster House in Briarcliff Manor, a definite summer "bucket list" item. Photographed May 22, 2024

Lobstah!

For me, this signifies Queen of Summer perfection. Whether nestled in a toasted roll, presented in a tiered raw bar offering or served with a bib and a side of warm butter, enjoying lobster is worth every dollar you'll spend. I'm a huge fan of the offerings at Dive Oyster House in Briarcliff Manor where the raw bar tower easily feeds two (or more!) I also can't resist the lobster roll at The Boathouse in Ossining where you can take in the waterfront view while also enjoying a drink at their boat bar (the bar is an actual sailboat if you've never been!) The one at The Burger Loft in New City is also a winner and a surprisingly good place for a great lobster roll. (I also love their backyard patio.)

It's gorgeous out: Here's where to eat outside in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam

For fresh off the boat — literally — head to Dobbs Ferry Lobster Guys in Dobbs Ferry where Owner/Fisherman Anthony DiMeglio spends part of his week on the water. Not only can you get fresh live lobsters (along with other fish and seafood) but I'm addicted to their lobster roll, served either Connecticut (warm) or Maine style (cold).

The lobster at Saltaire Oyster Bar and Fish House in Port Chester is another winner especially if you go on their Tuesday and Wednesday "Saltaire Supper" nights where you can enjoy a $40 three course meal ($9 supplement on lobster). Another fave is KEE Oyster House in White Plains where you can't go wrong with either a roll or the full-blown lobster dish. Their roll was a "Best Thing I Ate" last year and my "go to" happy meal.

Franco Dimarino launched his food truck in Sept. 2023 making this his first summer season. The truck, which can be found at Mamaroneck Harbor Park and select days at Harpoon Hannah's in New Rochelle, specializes in Italian cornetti (Italian croissants) and bomboloni (Italian doughnuts).

Eat from a food truck

Granted, many cater to private events but can you can still find a variety of local food trucks at area festivals as well as at farmers markets. Along with old-time faves like Walter's (at DeCicco & Sons in Somers select Wednesdays as well as certain days at Rye Playland); Put Some Meat on Your Bones (always at the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights); Gracie's Bulldog Grille (on Route 303 in Blauvelt); and Latusion (certain days at Crystal Run Healthcare in West Nyack), there are a bunch of new ones that have hit the road this season including TriBoro Vegan at the Nyack Farmer's Market on Thursday's, Il Cornetto at Mamaroneck Harbor and once a month at Harpoon Hanna's in New Rochelle and Scotty's Eggrolls at the Chappaqua Farmers Market.

Stay tuned for a more in-depth story at lohudfood. For now, get rolling (food truck pun intended!) and hit the road.

What's summer without a scoop (or two) of ice cream dripping down your hand as you try to beat the heat and capture it in the cone before it melts away? Our area is full of amazing ice cream shops featuring everything from soft serve to gourmet flavors — it's too many to mention — but summer bucket list spots for me include King Kone in Somers, Red Rooster in Brewster, Blue Pig in Croton-on-Hudson, Penny Lick with its nut-free offerings (and new spot in Ossining!) and Bona Bona with its torched meringue and recently opened second location in Baldwin Place.

New this season is Froze in Peekskill, Pros and Cones in Mamaroneck, Robin's Creamery in Nanuet (try the soft serve matcha, taro and ube ice cream!) and taiyaki (aka Japanese ice cream) at Mama Mia in Rye Ridge. Plus, Longford's, another Westchester ice cream institution, opens June 1 in Armonk. More info on where to get your ice cream fix HERE.

Enjoying the beer — and the beer garden — at Captain Lawrence in Elmsford. The brewery is known for brewing extremely Fresh IPAs, highly drinkable lagers and a variety specialty craft beers. Photographed August 2023.

Cold beer in a Lower Hudson Valley beer garden

Fresh brews and fresh air are one of the season's best combos — and even better when you can bring your best (four-legged!) friend. Some of the ones I recommend: Round Table Brewery, which opened last November in Garnerville, Broken Bow Brewery in Tuckahoe, Marlowe Ales in Mamaroneck (which recently rebranded, losing its New York Craft Coalition moniker) and the granddaddy of them all, Captain Lawrence in Elmsford and Mount Kisco.

Also high on the list of "must visit" spots is Nadine's in Yorktown Heights, a German-themed restaurant with a great outdoor space they call their beer garden, The Biergarten at Rye Playland where you enjoy a brew with a view of the water and Birdsall House in Peekskill, a gastropub that, though it has more garden vibes than beer hall vibes is still delightful with its 20-draft list and awesome food (so awesome TV Personality Bethenny Frankel recently posted about it on her TikTok!)

There's also, for the first time, a Westchester Craft Beverage Trail, an online passport (no app downloads required!) that list more than 23 distilleries, craft breweries and cideries throughout the Hudson Valley that you can go to while earning discounts and rewards. They don't all have beer gardens but they do have great brews.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Westchester, Rockland NY places to eat, play this summer