Summer bucket list: 24 things to do in 2024 in the Wilmington area

During the day, families clad in swimsuits will lug beach chairs, coolers, sand toys and towels to spend the days on our local beaches.

At night, they will take in the local sights, shop in boutiques and stores, and sample fare from our local restaurants.

Tourists will soon be among us, enjoying the best food, sites, and events the area has to offer. According to "The Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties,” a study prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics, visitors spent more than $33.3 billion traveling to and within the state in 2022.

Domestic and international visitors spent more than $1.05 billion in New Hanover County in 2022, ranking it seventh out of North Carolinas 100 counties for visitor spending. Nearby Brunswick County exceeded New Hanover with nearly $1.09 billion, and Pender County bringing in $189.66 million.

But you don’t have to be a tourist to enjoy all the area has to offer. Here’s your bucket list of 24 things to do in the Wilmington area in the summer of 2024.

Beachgoers and surfers enjoyed the day along the ocean in Carolina Beach, N.C. Saturday Aug. 25, 2018.

1. Soak up some sun

Slather on the sunscreen, grab your towel, and head to one of our many local beaches. In New Hanover County, Carolina, Kure and Wrightsville beaches offer sun, sand and surf. Brunswick County visitors can enjoy the beaches on Caswell Beach, Oak Island, Holden Beach, Ocean Isle, Sunset Beach, and — if you don’t mind taking a ferry, Bald Head Island. In Pender County, you can build sandcastles and wade into the waves at Topsail Beach and Surf City.

Take a scenic cruise. Wilmington Water Tours is among those offering water tours in the Wilmington area.

2. Take a cruise

One of the best ways to see the area is by boat, and there are several guided water tours. Whether you’re in the mood for a sightseeing cruise, a sunset cruise, or a nature cruise, Cape Fear Riverboats and Wilmington Water Tours have you covered. Other boat tour operators include Island Time Water Tours at Carolina Beach, Southport Water Tours and Tour H20 in Southport, and Tiki Tours in Surf City.

The Pulled Chicken Nachos at Front Street Brewery are always a hit. The Brewery opened in May 1995 and has been serving local microbrews and its famous Pulled Chicken Nachos ever since.

3. Grab some pub grub

If you are craving something savory to go with your beer, Downtown Wilmington has a bit of everything. Get your nacho fix with the pulled chicken nachos at Front Street Brewery or visit the Copper Penny and try the Hot Roast Pork Sandwich and the 109 Chestnut Chicken — both sampled by Guy Fieri on his Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”

Thousands of people enjoy the N.C. Blueberry Festival in Burgaw, N.C., on Saturday June 15, 2019. This year's festival kicks off Friday, June 14, 2024.

4. Frolic at a festival

The Cape Fear region knows how to do festivals, and while you’ll find them in just about every month of the year, the summer is a great time to get festive. Perhaps the largest of the summer festivals is the N.C. 4th of July Festival in Southport. The events are spread over several days, and the final day includes a parade and fireworks show. Also, check out the N.C. Blueberry Festival in Burgaw, held in June.

Members of the audience danced and mingled as they listened to music by Onward, Soliders at RiverLights in Wilmington, NC, as part of the Live Oak Commons Summer Concert Series on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Outdoor concerts are popular during the summer.

5. Cool out at a concert

Starting in May, there are a number of outdoor concerts in the Wilmington area. If you’re willing to travel, you could find one almost every night of the week. The concerts are often hosted by the area recreation departments, and musicians rotate, ensuring a variety of genres to suit any taste. Popular venues for outdoor concerts include Live Oak Bank Pavilion, Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, and Middleton Park on Oak Island.

The New Soda Pop Gallery inside what use to be Parchie’s at 1120 Princess Street took part in the 4th Friday Gallery Night put on by the Arts Council of Wilmington & New Hanover County March 22, 2024. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

6. Explore your artsy side

Artists want to be where they’re surrounded by beauty, and that’s why so many of them call the Wilmington area home. Art in Bloom, Acme Art Studios, Bottega Art & Wine, New Elements and Parchies are just a few of the galleries in Wilmington. Stop in during the day or check them out after hours at Fourth Friday Gallery Nights. Southport also proves to be a haven for artists, with Ricky Evans Gallery, Franklin Square Gallery, Lantana’s Gallery and Fine Gifts, Artshak Studio and Gallery, and Artisans Gallery on Howe all located right downtown. For those who prefer to peruse paintings and pottery after hours, check out the First Friday Gallery Walk in Southport.

The Wilmington Railroad Museum is a great place to check out this summer. For more information go to www.wrrm.org.

7. Muse in a museum

If you are looking for learning with a side of fun, be sure to check out the area’s museums. The Children’s Museum of Wilmington, located on Orange Street, is a great place offering hands-on, interactive learning. The Wilmington Railroad Museum is must for all train enthusiasts. If you enjoy art, check out the Cameron Art Museum, located on South 17th Street in Wilmington. If coastal culture is more your thing, the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Southport and the Museum of Coastal Carolina in Ocean Isle Beach can tell you about everything from shells to sea life and more.

Bryan Johnson putts on the first hole during the Wilmington-City Am golf tournament at the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. This is just one of the many golf courses you will find in the Wilmington area.

8. Play a round

If you're a golf enthusiast, this is the place for you. The Wilmington area boasts some of the best golfing around. With 13 golf courses in New Hanover County, five in Pender County, and more than 30 in Brunswick County, you're sure to find a favorite. Some to check out are the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course, Beau Rivage Golf and Resort, Carolina National, the Thistle, the Pearl, and River Landing Golf Course located near the Pender and Duplin County line.

The Public House site at the Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site in Winnabow, N.C. This is just one of the many historic sites in the area.

9. Get hip to local history

If you’re a history buff — and even if you’re not — we’ve got some places you need to visit. Fort Fisher State Historic Site in Kure Beach is a popular destination offering a look at the site of the Civil War’s largest Amphibious Battle and the remaining earthen fort. Spend a morning or afternoon visiting the grounds of Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson, located in Winnabow, which offers a look at a pre-Revolutionary War port, a Civil War-era fort, and the remains of St. Philip’s Anglican Church.

John Pucci leads a Springbrook Farms horse drawn carriage and trolley tour on Front St. in downtown Wilmington Saturday, August 24, 2013. Guided tours are a great way to see the city and learn tales and local folklore.

10. Learn local legends and lore

For those who like all things spooky, there are several ghost tours to try. The Ghost Walk of Old Wilmington and the Haunted Cotton Exchange Tour offer a look at Wilmington’s haunted locations. The Ghost Walk of Southport, offered by Old Southport Tour Company, takes you on a lantern-led tour of the city’s most haunted venues, offering a bit a history along the way. If walking's not your thing, you can take a horse-drawn carriage tour through downtown Wilmington or opt for one of several golf cart tours around Historic Downtown Southport.

Ferry riders cross the Cape Fear River aboard the Fort Fisher-Southport ferry to make the trip over to Southport on Wednesday March 13, 2024. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

11. Relax on the ferry

If you haven’t booked a water tour yet, try the next best thing: a ferry ride. The North Carolina Department of Transportation offers ferry service between Fort Fisher and Southport, and it’s a great way to see the area — and get a glimpse of some things only visible from the Cape Fear River. There’s also another ferry in the area, but this one isn’t operated by the state and runs between Southport and Bald Head Island. Either ride is sure to be scenic and enjoyable.

Old Baldy Lighthouse on Bald Head Island was built in 1817 and is the oldest lighthouse still standing in North Carolina. It's just one of three lighthouses in the Wilmington area.

12. See a lighthouse

There is no better symbol of North Carolina’s coast than a lighthouse. While most people immediately think of Cape Hatteras, the black and white candy-cane striped beacon in Buxton, Brunswick County boasts three lighthouses — each unique in their own right. The Oak Island Lighthouse — which features a three-stripe color pattern of black, white, and gray — is the newest of the state’s lighthouses, and the area also is home to the oldest, Old Baldy on Bald Head Island. Both offer tours at various times throughout the summer. The third lighthouse, Price’s Creek, is located in Southport on private property along the Cape Fear River. It is not open for tours, but it is visible from the Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry (as if you needed another reason to ride the ferry.)

People walk along the Water St. side of The Cotton Exchange in Wilmington, N.C. on Saturday, August 13, 2016. The complex has approximately 25 shops and restaurants, and it's one of the many shopping venues in the Wilmington area.

13. Shop ‘til you drop

If you enjoy shopping, you’ll find a bit of everything in the Cape Fear Region. Independence Mall and Mayfaire offer several big name stores, as well as local boutiques. The Cotton Exchange and downtown Wilmington offer an array of boutiques suiting tastes from fabulous to fun to funky. Along the beaches and in downtown Southport, you’ll find several boutiques and unique local shops, and Shallotte also offers the Southport Crossing shopping center with big name retail shops.

The smoked oyster porter at Flytrap Brewery in Wilmington, N.C., Friday, January 25, 2019. Flytrap is one of several breweries in the Wilmington area, and we urge to try one (or all) of them.

14. Sample some spirits

If you want to get your drink on, there are plenty of places to do that. For a casual, laid-back setting by the water, Anne Bonney’s Bar and Grill in Wilmington, American Fish in Southport, and Sharky’s in Ocean Isle all fit the bill. If you’re looking for a brewery where you can find local craft beers, we have several. Here are a few to try: Ironclad Brewery, Edward Teach, Flytrap and Hi-Wire in Wilmington, Good Hops in Carolina Beach, Brunswick Beer and Cider in Leland, Solar Brewing and Lonerider in Oak Island.

Shell hunters walk along the beach in Oak Island, N.C. after Hurricane Matthew moved through our area Saturday. Just after a storm passes is a great time to comb the beaches for shells.

15. Search for shells

Scouring the shoreline for the perfect shell can be fun and add that element of treasure hunting to your day at the beach. If you’re lucky, you might find an intact sand dollar, a whole conch shell, or an elusive Scotch Bonnet — North Carolina’s state shell. Stormy seas often reveal the greatest treasures, so many head to the beach as soon as a storm passes (just make sure it’s safe and no curfews are in effect). Holden Beach, Bald Head Island and Masonboro Island are all great places for shell seekers.

Kayakers paddle along Banks Channel at Wrightsville Beach, N.C. Saturday August 31, 2019, over Labor Day weekend as they enjoy the last official beach weekend of the season.

16. Paddle around

Whether you're paddling and duck diving through the waves on your surfboard, slicing through the calm waters in a kayak, or enjoying the best of both worlds on a stand-up paddleboard, paddling is a great way to spend the day. (The best part? You're getting a great work out, but you're having so much fun, you don't realize it until the next day.) If you don't have the equipment for any of these, there are plenty of places to rent boards, paddles, and kayaks. If swimming's more your speed, head for calm waters and dog paddle your way around.

Sherri Owens places fried shrimp onto plates in the kitchen at the Calabash Seafood Hut in Calabash, North Carolina Wednesday, September 17, 2014.

17. Sample some seafood

The best thing about living next to the ocean is fresh seafood, and there are several places you can enjoy fresh, local seafood. At Seabird, diners can enjoy fresh, local seafood prepared by James Beard nominated chef Dean Neff, and Catch, which was recently one of 47 restaurants included in the 2024 USA TODAY Restaurants of the Year list, offers local seafood prepared by two-time James Beard nominee Keith Rhodes. Of course, if you’re looking for Calabash-style seafood, head to where it originated and enjoy fried fish, shrimp and scallops at any number of places.

Workers fill seafood orders Friday Dec. 15, 2023 at Eagle Island Fruit and Seafood fish market in Wilmington, N.C. If you're looking to try your hand at preparing fresh seafood, the folks at our local seafood markets can help.

18. Be chef for a day (or just a meal)

Now, this takes number 17 on our list to the next -- and more advanced--level. In addition to fresh local seafood available in restaurants, there are also markets selling fresh catch right off the boat. Whether you're in the mood for crab, shrimp, fish or scallops, you can find it at our local seafood markets. (If oysters are your thing, come back this fall; remember you only eat oysters in months with an "r" in them.) Some local seafood markets to try are Eagle Island Fruit & Seafood in Wilmington, Mott's Channel Seafood in Wrightsville Beach, Lewis Seafood in Topsail Beach, Surf City Crab Seafood Market in Surf City, Potter's Seafood in Southport, Haag & Sons in Oak Island, High Rider Seafood in Varnamtown, and Old Ferry Seafood in Holden Beach.

People walk along Crystal Pier at Wrightsville Beach, N.C. Saturday August 31, 2019, over Labor Day weekend to enjoy the last official beach weekend of the season. Try sitting a spell on one of our local piers for a different perspective.

20. Get perspective on a pier

Strolling along one of our local piers is a great way to see everything that happening along the beach while getting a bit of exercise. Some may charge a nominal fee for pier walkers, and those prices vary depending on the pier. Some piers to check out are Surf City Ocean Pier, Crystal Pier, Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier, Kure Beach Pier, Oak Island Pier, Ocean Crest Pier, and Ocean Isle Beach Pier. Along the Cape Fear River, there is the Southport City Pier, and the area also offers a number of river walks, including ones in Wilmington, Belville, and Shallotte. In addition to providing a nice stroll, piers are also popular with fishermen, which brings us to the next bucket list item...

MonTavius Harris fishes off the side of Johnnie Mercer's Fishing Pier at the beginning of Labor Day weekend in Wrightsville Beach, N.C., Saturday, September 6, 2020. Fishing is a great way to enjoy a day in the Wilmington area.

19. Go fishing

While you will need to make sure you have the proper license before heading out, fishing can be a great way to spend the day. Many folks enjoy surf fishing, which can be done directly from the shore at most area beaches. Fishermen are asked to be cognizant of swimmers and walkers to ensure they don't get caught up in a line, and swimmers and walkers should also steer clear if they see rods and reels in the water to avoid being "caught."

Local treasure hunter George Lapinsky uses his metal detector to search the sand at Wrightsville Beach's Crystal Pier. If you're looking for a unique activity with the possibility of finding treasurers, give it a try yourself.

21. Search for treasures

This time, we're not looking for shells. We're talking about things down in the sand, like coins, jewlery, Blackbeard's treasure (old-timers swear it's there), and other items. To find these, you'll need a metal detector. While you can buy these, there are also places that rent them, and many of those are online, so advance planning is needed. Also, be sure metal detecting is allowed in an area before you begin. Many historic sites, preserve, and federal area prohibit the use of metal detectors.

Pictured from left to right are Havens Adams, Madison Edwards, Will Edwards, McLain Adams, Saunders Harvey, Sara Paige Harvey and Josey Belm enjoying Airlie Garden's Picnic and Concert Series. Pack a picnic and head to one of many area parks to enjoy an afternoon.

22. Picnic in a park

This time, we're taking a hike in the wilderness, although there may be walking trails. We are talking about places to sit, let the kids play, and enjoy a picnic. In New Hanover County, enjoy Greenfield Park, in Brunswick County, try Smithville District Park or Town Creek Park, and in Pender County try Millers Pond Park. Looking for something more rugged? Grab a backpack, some bug spray, and a water bottle and head to Abbey Nature Preserve, Ev-Henwood Nature Preserve, Brunswick Nature Park, or the Green Swamp Nature Preserve.

Katherine Hunt, manager of the Ingram Planetarium, talks to the audience during the Dynamic Earth show at the planetarium in Sunset Beach, N.C., Friday, March 30, 2018. The Planetarium is a great way stargaze in a controlled environment.

23. See the stars

Whether you’re looking for a romantic date night activity or a fun evening with the family, stargazing is a wonderful way to spend a summer evening. The beaches are the perfect spot to lie on a blanket and gaze at the heavens. Grab a blanket, a beverage, a telescope or some binoculars and spend an evening studying the skies. Whether you spot constellations, planets or witness a rare shooting star, it’s sure to be a peaceful evening. If you're looking for a more controlled environment, you can also see stars at Ingram Planetarium in Sunset Beach.

Sunset along the Cape Fear River and the Battleship North Carolina from Downtown Wilmington, N.C. Oct. 22, 2016. Seeing the sunset over the ocean or the Cape Fear River is great way to end the day.

24. Watch the sunset

Chances are, you've seen a sunset. Maybe you were driving along and noticed some colors in the sky and thought, "Man, that's a pretty sunset." But that's not what I'm talking about; I mean really watching the sun as it sets. Here in the Wilmington area, that means heading to the beach and watching the sky change as the sun drops below the horizon. It almost looks as if the sun is dropping into the ocean. So, pack a picnic or your beverage of choice and head to the closest beach strand to see this marvel as it happens.

The challenge

Now, we've given you our summer bucket list. We hope you will get out of your comfort zone and try at least a few. If you want to be really adventurous, see how many you can mark off your list this summer. If you do them all, you are sure to be busy, and it just may be your best summer yet.

