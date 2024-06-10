‘Summer BreakSpot’ fills gap for Florida kids who don't get breakfast, lunch with school out

With Florida schools officially out for the season, some families have been awaiting for the start of another program. And it's finally here.

Summer BreakSpot is partnering with schools and organizations across Florida to provide free meals for children during summer break, hoping to fill the summer food gap.

"To help ensure that Florida children have access to wholesome meals during summer break, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services partners with schools and organizations to provide free meals to kids and teens from low-income areas," its description online reads.

Do I need to apply for Summer BreakSpot ahead of time? Is there a cost?

You do not need to submit an application. Any child 18 or younger can simply come during mealtimes to receive a meal. To find times for your specific site, check the website here as times can vary between locations.

There is also no cost. Meals are available to all children in the area on a first-come, first-served basis.

What is the Summer BreakSpot's menu?

Summer BreakSpot's website says it serves nutritionally balanced meals that meet USDA guidelines, giving an examples of what their meals look like:

Breakfasts include:

1 serving of milk

1 serving of fruits or vegetables

1 serving of grains

Lunches/suppers include:

1 serving of milk

2 servings of fruits and/or vegetables

1 serving of grains

1 serving of protein

Snacks include 2 of the following:

1 serving of milk

1 serving of fruits or vegetables

1 serving of grains

1 serving of protein

How do I find a Summer BreakSpot site near me?

According to the website, three ways to find a site near you are:

View Interactive Map Dial 2-1-1 Text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304

There are over 300 Summer BreakSpot sites across the state. If there are no meal sites in your area, you can seek out community partners to start one. A school district, nonprofit organization or local government agency can become a partner that is responsible for the administration of the program.

What happened to Summer EBT in Florida?

Florida did not opt in for the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Program for Children (Summer EBT) for 2024. In an article from WUSF, they detailed this program would have $240 million extra in nutritional aid and spurred up to $466 million in economic activity for the state.

Eligible families in states and territories that participate in the program will receive $40 per month for every child in the household, according to the USDA website. Only 35 states signed up for the program by the Jan. 1, 2024 deadline.

In response to why they did not pursue the program, Florida officials said it has already seen "remarkable success" with the government programs it already uses, such as SNAP and Summer BreakSpot.

"We anticipate that our state’s full approach to serving children will continue to be successful this year without any additional federal programs that inherently always come with some federal strings attached," Mallory McManus with the Florida Department of Children and Families said to WUSF.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Summer BreakSpot gives free meals during summer break to Florida kids