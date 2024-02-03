'Suits' Spinoff 'Suits: LA' Is Currently in the Works

NBCUniversal has officially given the green light for a Suits spin-off. Titled Suits: LA, the series has landed a pilot order from the studio with production set to begin in late March of this year in Vancouver.

In this spin-off series, the show follows a former federal prosecutor from New York. The prosecutor, Ted Black, has reinvented himself by representing some of the most powerful people in Los Angeles. The logline reads, "His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

The spin-off is helmed by the original Suits creator Aaron Kosh, with Doug Liman as executive producer. The cast for the spin-off has not yet been announced and the jury is still out regarding any return from the original cast. In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, original Suits star Patrick J. Adams appeared to be open to reprising his role as Mike Ross, "If I got the phone call, I'd be ready to suit up again. I loved the show, I love the characters and I loved working with all these people." Adams starred alongside Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and many more as a part of the original cast.

It remains to be seen when the series will be released.