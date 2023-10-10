A New Suitcase (And On Sale!) Is Just What You Need To Inspire More Travel In 2024



I know it still feels far off, but 2024 is literally here. I mean doesn't summer feel like it was yesterday, even though we're only a few days away from Halloween. What is time? So, it's not too early to prep for your 2024 resolutions. If that list includes more travel, then you need to take advantage of these Samsonite luggage deals right now.

Seriously, you can grab Samsonite luggage for way cheaper than usual thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, which run today and tomorrow. The shopping event is basically like Prime Day 2.0. Yep, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop the sale, but if you aren't there's a free 30-day trial you can sign up for.

It's totally worth it if you're interested in grabbing deals up to 25 percent off Samsonite luggage, like their Omni 2 Pro Hardside Expandable Carry-On Spinner. It's designed with dual spinner wheels so that you can seamlessly roll the luggage an entire 360 degrees. Anyone who's run to a terminal to catch a flight knows how necessary this feature is. It's also designed with a 'QuickEntry' front pocket with mesh sleeves that can hold up to a 16-inch computer or an 11-inch tablet.

Customers always rave about the brand. Just see this review on the Omni 2 Pro Carry-On. "While I can never quite put my finger on why the Samsonite bags are better than all the others, which seem very similar, they are. They're more stylish and more durable, and this was no exception," one customer wrote.



Their larger luggage, like the Ascella X Softside Expandable Luggage, are also on sale. In fact, the two-piece Ascella set includes both a checked bag and a smaller carry-on. One special feature of the Ascella luggage is that it features a 'WETPAK' zippered compartment, so that you can separately pack damp or soiled items, perfect for those last-minute pool dips.

If you invest in the luggage now, you'll be motivated to commit to your goal of planning more trips in 2024. Deals vary across colors and style, so toy around with your selection to find what works best for you. Luggage isn't the most budget-friendly purchase. Grab your bags now while they're on sale, and avoid the hassle of purchasing them full-priced later. No need to thank me!



