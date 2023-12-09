Sugar or gingerbread? What's America's favorite Christmas cookie?

Get those tins ready.

The holiday season is upon us, and those family traditions, such as the Christmas cookie exchanges, are underway.

According to a Monmouth University poll, nearly half of the country has a favorite Christmas cookie. Even with inflation hurting most families, 69% plan to continue with the traditions of making Christmas candy, cookies and desserts.

What is America's favorite Christmas cookie?

According to the poll, frosted sugar cookies beat everything else. Here's the full list:

• Frosted sugar cookies, 32%• Gingerbread, 12%• Chocolate chip, 11%• Snickerdoodles, 6%• Butter, peanut butter, and chocolate (tied), 4%• Fruit and nuts and German spice (tied), 3%• Almond, wedding, teacake, oatmeal, bars and brownies (tied), 2%• Shortbread, Italian, jam, Linzer, thumbprint (tied), 1%

Women (80%) are also more likely than men (59%) to plan on making holiday goodies and are more likely to name a favorite Christmas cookie (55% of women and 40% of men).

America's Favorite Christmas cookie poll from Monmouth University Polling Insitute.

Which of Santa Claus’ lists will you make?

• Nice list 79%• Naughty list 10%• Unsure 11%More women (87%) than men (72%) believe they have been put on Santa’s nice list.

What activities do you favor during the holiday season?

• Make Christmas candy, cookies, or desserts, 69%• Decorate your home, 75%• Play Christmas music, 76%• Go caroling, 9%• Volunteer for charitable activities, 43%

More women (82%) than men (71%) play Christmas tunes during the season.

The poll was conducted via phone to 803 adults age 18 and older, randomly selected from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 by the Monmouth University Polling Institute in West Long Branch.

