Subway's footlong cookie is returning to menus after demand from customers: What to know

Subway is bringing back its popular footlong cookie to menus following demand.

Subway's footlong cookie is back on the Subway's Sidekick menu after months of demand from customers.

The cookie, Subway said, is served warm with "gooey chocolate chips," and is priced at $5, but the price may vary by location.

On Wednesday, a press release announced the cookie's comeback and stated that it was a "much-needed morale booster." And, according to a nationwide survey, 70% of its respondents said eating a foot-long cookie would "brighten their day."

The press release compared it to the 89% of participants who said cuddling with puppies would also make their day.

How many cookies were sold?

According to Subway, over five million cookies were sold nationwide.

"The Footlong Cookie has delighted millions of Americans since their first bites in January..." said Paul Fabre, Subway's senior vice president of culinary and innovation. "Subway worked diligently to rush additional Footlong Cookie supply to satisfy cookie cravings at a great value and serve up a footlong dose of happiness this summer."

