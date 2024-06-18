Subway unveils new Footlong Dippers: Here's what they are

Subway has added a new item to its menu, and yes, it is about a foot long.

The company announced Tuesday the debut of Footlong Dippers, which the company describes as "cheesy and craveable footlong snacks" that will join the restaurant's Sidekicks menu and be available for $3.

The Dippers, available now at Subway restaurants nationwide, feature swirling melted cheese, meat, and are rolled in Subway's flatbread. The new item is available in three varieties and are served with one of Subway's 11 signature sauces, the company said in a news release.

Subway Footlong Dippers varieties

The three varieties of Dippers include:

Pepperoni & Cheese

Chicken & Cheese

Double Cheese

Footlong items fill Subway's Sidekicks menu

The Dippers join the Footlong Cookie, Auntie Anne's Footlong Pretzel and Cinnabon Footlong Churro on Subway's Sidekicks menu, which debuted in January.

"Our guests devoured nearly 30 million Sidekicks since their debut in January and they will find all 33 flavor combinations of Dippers for $3 to be equally irresistible," Doug Fry, President of Subway North America, in the news release.

The Dippers are available in-store or online at Subway.com or on the Subway App for pickup and delivery, the company said.

Subway's Footlong Cookie makes a comeback

Subway's footlong cookie is back on the Subway's Sidekick menu after months of demand from customers. According to Subway, over 5 million cookies were sold nationwide after the item debuted in January.

Last month, the company announced the cookie's comeback and stated that it was a "much-needed morale booster." And, according to a nationwide survey, 70% of its respondents said eating a footlong cookie would "brighten their day."

The cookie, Subway said, is served warm with "gooey chocolate chips," and is priced at $5, but the price may vary by location.

Contributing: Julia Gomez, USA TODAY

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Subway adds Footlong Dippers to Sidekicks menu