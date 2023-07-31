Subway offers free sandwiches for life contest if you legally change your name

American food chain Subway has launched a “free sandwiches for life” contest for anyone willing to change their name to “Subway.”

The sandwich company announced the start of their new customer competition this week with a desirable “Deli Hero” prize. One fortuitous winner who would legally change their name to “Subway” will be picked to get free stacked meat and double-cheese subs for the rest of their life. From 1 August to 4 August, any adult can go online to SubwayNameChange.com to enter and potentially win a lifetime of “Deli Heros”.

“Subway is looking to reward its biggest fan with free subs for life if they legally change their first name to Subway,” the announcement on the company’s website read. “Subway brand love and dedication run deep, especially when free sandwiches are up for grabs.”

All fees associated with changing the winner’s name will be covered by the company, but the winner must consent to a background check and provide the company with proof they changed their name within four months of being picked. Then, they will receive $50,000 in Subway gift cards.

This isn’t the first time Subway has promised one lucky contestant a lifetime of free subs. “In 2022, one superfan camped out for two days to get a footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for free Subway for life,” the chain declared in the announcement.

Subway introduced their “Deli Hero” menu item this month when their plans to invest in fresh slices of meat were underway. The food chain spent more than $80m buying and installing new meat slicers in over 20,000 locations. Since then, Subway has reported moer than $2m in sales for the “Deli Hero” pick, according to a CNN Business report.

In 1965, Fred DeLuca co-founded the company with the financer Peter Buck. Back when there was only one sub shop in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the name was “Pete’s Super Submarines.” Now, the restaurant has more than 42,000 locations across 100 countries.

According to a 2020 Business Insider report, “Subway has the most locations of any fast-food chain on the planet.” In terms of sales, McDonald’s is the number one fast-food chain. Per The Takeout analysis, McDonald’s reported $48.7bn and Subway reported $9.2bn in sales in 2022.