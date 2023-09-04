Subway Just Announced A 180-Foot Sandwich Blimp Taking Flight In Four Southern Cities

Now we’ve seen everything.

Subway

Tailgate season brings out all kinds of interesting characters and experiences—and we’re not just talking about the coursed menus in Baton Rouge or tiered silver trays at Ole Miss. America’s favorite sandwich chain, Subway, recently announced that September in four Southern cities will be getting a bit meatier.

In line with their new menu of four tailgate-ready deli subs, the chain has announced they will be flying a 180-foot blimp through the sky—decorated like a meaty foot-long sub—and taking sandwich lovers for a meal they won’t soon forget.

The new dining experience, Subway in the Sky, will bring six superfans per trip (40 per day) up 1000 feet in the blimp’s gondola-turned-restaurant and serve them a “flight” of the four new Subway offerings: the Titan Turkey, Grand Slam Ham, Garlic Roast Beef, and The Beast (which features a whopping half-pound of sliced deli meat).

Subway

The Subway in the Sky blimp launches September 1 and will be picking up select lucky passengers in Kansas City, Missouri (September 5-7); Atlanta, Georgia (September 13-14); Orlando, Florida (September 19-20); and Miami, Florida (September 24 & 26). Flights in the sandwich blimp depend on weather conditions, of course, but will give sub fiends the best view of any Subway restaurant they’ve ever been to.

To put your name in the hat for this once-in-a-lifetime deli experience, fans can register in advance of the flight at subwayinthesky.com. If you can’t swing a spot 1000 feet up on this wacky flying Subway blimp, we have a whole host of ”weird” Southern sandwich combinations to try on land and a lineup to please any crowd at your next tailgate party, like Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches and Ham and Cheese Sliders.

