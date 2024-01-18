Subway adds three new footlongs to its menu — and none are sandwiches

Subway is no longer just the home of the footlong sandwich — it’s the home of the footlong everything.

The sandwich chain just announced the nationwide debut of Sidekicks, a collection of three new 12-inch-long snacks: a chocolate chip cookie, a Cinnabon churro and an Auntie Anne’s pretzel. They will be available starting Jan. 22.

“The introduction of Sidekicks builds on six decades of equity and expertise in all things footlong,” said Doug Fry, president of Subway North America, in a press release. “This whole new category on our menu offers Subway fans something they can’t get anywhere else and kicks off a year of culinary innovation and delicious new menu items.”

Subway started its menu transformation journey in 2021 with an overhaul of its ingredients, offering almost a dozen new or improved ingredients as well as 10 new or revamped sandwiches. In 2022, it debuted 12 new signature sandwiches; and in 2023, it announced it would be slicing its meat on premises instead of using presliced meat.

Sidekicks aim to appeal to guests who want “other reasons to visit outside traditional mealtimes,” Fry tells TODAY.com. “I would say we were expecting folks to come in and grab these as snacks. What we’ve seen though, is that folks are adding them on to their footlong sandwich orders to kind of complete their meal, which is pretty cool.”

My review of Subway’s Sidekicks

I had the distinct privilege of trying all three Sidekicks before their nationwide release. That’s right, I had three feet worth of snacks — and I’m still full.

The Footlong Cookie ($5)

This very long chocolate chip cookie cookie will be nationwide after popping up in select restaurants on National Cookie Day in 2022 and 2023.

It’s huge. The heavy-in-a-good-way cookie was soft, warm and extremely chocolaty. If you decide to order it, get some extra napkins.

The cookie’s texture is a bit of a cross between cookie and cake, and I think it’d go very well with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Regardless of your pairings, if you are able to eat this thing by yourself in one sitting, you’re either Joey Chestnut or should sign yourself up for an eating contest immediately. Order this to share with friends.

Subway Sidekicks are seen in a Subway Restaurant on December 19, 2023 in Crystal River, Florida. (Gerardo Mora / Subway)

Cinnabon Footlong Churro ($2)

This 12-inch churro is baked, topped with Cinnabon’s signature Makara cinnamon and sugar, and served warm. It is making its nationwide debut after a successful test run in September 2023.

This item was also good, but took third place on the podium of footlong snacks for me. While I enjoyed the flavor, the texture lacked the crunch that I expect from a churro. Still, at $2, it’s a snack I would surely try again.

Subway Sidekicks are seen in a Subway Restaurant on December 19, 2023 in Crystal River, Florida. (Gerardo Mora / Subway)

Auntie Anne’s Footlong Pretzel ($3)

A reimagining of Auntie Anne’s classic pretzel, this salty footlong snack is served with a side of Subway’s Honey Mustard, but you can also opt for any other Subway sauce for dipping (think: Sweet Onion Teriyaki or Baja Chipotle sauce).

My favorite of the three snacks was the Footlong Pretzel, hands down. When the Subway worker handed me my Footlong Pretzel in a long bag, it was piping hot. After I bit into the pillowy-soft pretzel, steam billowed out of it.

Subway’s Footlong Pretzels. (Subway)

It tastes very similar to Auntie Anne’s Original Soft Pretzel. I found myself returning to it for more bites dipped in honey mustard, even as I sampled the other two Sidekicks. The only thing that could have improved it was a little more salt on top.

“We tested a few items and these were the items that really sparked with our guests and that people loved,” chef Paul Fabre, head of culinary for Subway, tells TODAY.com. “The good thing with this one is it’s served warm, it’s snackable and it’s a footlong. Who wouldn’t want a footlong pretzel?”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com