Submarine Exploring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing; Search Underway

A search is reportedly underway for a submarine that vanished while possibly transporting tourists to the Titanic wreckage at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Boston Coastguard confirmed to the BBC and CBS News on Monday that search efforts were ongoing off the coast of southeast Canada.

Lt. Jordan Hart of the U.S. Coast Guard told CBS that they were “currently undergoing a search and rescue operation.”

The U.S. Coast Guard did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

It’s not clear how many people, if any, were on board the submarine or who was operating it.

OceanGate Expeditions announced last year that it would be offering tourist trips to the wreckage starting this year, with eight-day expeditions costing around $250,000.

Its website states that an expedition was currently underway and scheduled to end Tuesday. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The RMS Titanic sank in 1912 after striking an iceberg during its maiden voyage, killing more than 1,500 passengers and crew. Its wreckage — located about 2.5 miles below the ocean surface and 350 nautical miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada — wasn’t found until 1985.

