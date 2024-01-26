Style Meets Comfort With These 7 Mid-Century Modern Sofas



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



What even constitutes as mid-century modern anymore? What was once a semi clearly defined design movement is now just the baseline for well-designed furniture. Brands like CB2, the younger arm of Crate & Barrel, and West Elm are surely some of the names that have helped push mid-century design to the forefront in today's world. But today, right this second, you can walk into any Target location across American, go to the furniture section, and see mid-century inspired designs.

What I'm trying to say is that pretty much everything is a bit mid-century these days. Every leather sofa, sectional sofa, outdoor sofa, or even reclining sofa has got mid-century blood pumping through its veins in 2024. There are certain sections of the luxury furniture market that are going beyond revived designs from the 1950s and '60s, but they're honestly few and far between. Am I saying this is a bad thing? Absolutely not. America's collective interior design taste has skyrocketed since we all decided that mid-century design was the thing we were going to hold on to.

That said, I'm going to use this story to stick to more obvious mid-century designs. I'm talking sleek, functional design—splayed legs, low armrests, and clean sleek shapes. We've tested and awarded plenty of other pieces of furniture in more general terms. This one is for the mid-century modern lovers. These are the best mid-century (and, sorry, mid-century inspired) sofas you can buy in 2024.

Faible 4-Piece Sectional

My grandparents bought something similar to this in the '50s. Low back, and virtually no arms. Theirs was green pleather, and the back was tufted. I was only in middle school when they were divvying things up, one of my older cousins got the sofa. I'm still a little mad about it.

That aside... This CB2 version is as close as I've ever seen to the real thing. The full-grain leather is just the perfect material; it'll age and patina over the course of decades. The shape is beautiful, and it's just a piece you can build a home around.

Shop Now Faible 4-Piece Sectional cb2.com $8096.00

Timber Charme Sofa

The splayed leg is one of the defining characteristics of the whole mid-century modern movement. Now, even as mid-century has become the de facto interior design aesthetic, any obtuse-angled leg puts you right back in that post-war era.

This sofa is a classic three-seater, so it's great for apartments as well as homes with a bit more space. The composite wood frame keeps the price down, but the solid wood legs make the sofa look a lot nicer than the price tag would indicate. Overall, it's a no-fail shape at a great price.

Shop Now Timber Charme Sofa article.com $1899.00

Oahu 86" Sofa

This is a bit of a modern take on the splayed leg sofa, but the bones are there. In the real mid-century period, velvet was just starting to come to prominence as a furniture fabric. But, these days it's always part of the midcentury modern look.

Since velvet takes color better than any other fabric, designers love to add an affordable pop of color to these designs that would otherwise seem a bit sterile. This sofa on Wayfair is a great example of that. The shape is classic and inoffensive, but the green velvet gives it some star power.

Shop Now Oahu 86" Sofa wayfair.com $319.99

Una Ivory Boucle Sleeper Sofa

Another big component of mid-century design was the love of wood—typically lighter woods similar to teak. This shape with the open arm rests is about as Mid-Century Modern as a sofa can look.

This one makes a great started sofa, though. Firstly, the price isn't outrageous. But, it's got a smaller footprint, and it converts to a surprisingly comfortable sleeper when you need it to. It's the perfect option for more well-designed apartment living.

Shop Now Una Ivory Boucle Sleeper Sofa cb2.com $1999.00

Carsons Modular Sectional Sofa

On the freakier, forward-thinking side of the movement, mid-century designers were taking a guess at what the future would look like. Googie architecture is what came out of it on the exterior. On the interior design side, you got shit like this. The coked-out Carsons sofa that came straight out of a 1960s airport lounge.

A lot of mid-century design has been enveloped into contemporary design, but this more whimsical Googie wing has tended to stay in the past. But, if you're a real lover of the period, and want a real statement piece, this is the perfect sofa for you.

Shop Now Carsons Modular Sectional Sofa eternitymodern.com $7299.00

Auburn Sofa

There are also more toned down versions of the mid-century curved sofa. This one from Castlery is the perfect mix of visually interesting and aesthetically easy to incorporate. Swapping your sofa out for this one won't drastically change the look of your living room, but it'll give it a bit of mid-century flair.

Shop Now Auburn Sofa castlery.com $3107.00

Block Nomad Leather Sofa

Like I've been saying, mid-century design has just become contemporary design. The shapes are so simple, and the appeal is so wide, that it's been tough to really dethrone it as the standard bearer of good taste.

What's mostly happened is that direct to consumer brands like Burrow have taken the hallmarks of mid-century design, reigned them in, and made them look simple and contemporary. The Nomad sofa is the perfect example of that. You can see where it gets inspiration in the wooden legs, low arm rests, and square shapes. But, it's a decidedly contemporary sofa.

Shop Now Block Nomad Leather Sofa burrow.com $2499.00

You Might Also Like