How to Style Your Loose-Fit Garments This Spring

There’s very little innovation without simplification—after all, no one wins friends or influences people by making things harder. So it’s no surprise that spring’s best new clothing feels lighter, looser, fresher—and a lot easier to wear than all the layers you may have donned over the winter.

To celebrate that happy fact, we traveled to Provence—the region that perfected the beautiful life—to capture the season’s finest wares in an environment that reflects their carefree aura. And whether you spend this spring swaddled in Alanui’s enviable knitwear or suited up in Brunello Cucinelli, you should be able to do what the models in the next several images are doing: Relax.

Dries Van Noten brown linen, viscose, and silk coat

On him: Dries Van Noten brown linen, viscose, and silk coat, $2,385; Ralph Lauren Purple Label white cotton and silk henley shirt, $395; Giorgio Armani cognac linen pants, $2,095, and brown leather belt, $425; Hermès black sandals with notched sole in liquorice cotton serge and calfskin, $920.

On her: Dries Van Noten camel cotton coat, $1,690; Hermès red knitted cropped top, $1,800, bandeau, $1,800, and skirt (worn as a dress), $2,325; Hunter olive-leaf boots, $185; Tiffany & Co. Lock necklace in 18-karat yellow gold, $4,200.

Tod’s leather loafers, $1,045

Brunello Cucinelli wool and linen denim-effect-twill one-and-a-half-breasted suit, $6,095,

and denim shirt, $1,150; Tod’s leather loafers, $1,045; Rolex Datejust, stylist’s own.

Tod’s cotton jacket, $2,795; Corneliani cotton knit shirt, $850; Officine Générale cotton pants, $365.

On him: Tod’s cotton jacket, $2,795; Corneliani cotton knit shirt, $850; Officine Générale cotton pants, $365.

On her: Hermès linen overcoat with leather collar, $6,700; Chloé wool turtleneck sweater, $890.

Alanui cashmere and cotton cardigan, $2,535; Loro Piana linen shirt, $900; Kiton silk and linen pants, $8,640 (for full suit); Hermès silk scarf, $215; Giubert leather belt, $280.

On him: Boglioli wool blazer, $1,650; Officine Générale cotton shirt, $325; Berluti cotton pants, $820; Hermès silk Twilly scarf, $215; Ralph Lauren Purple Label canvas espadrilles, $495.

On her: Chloé coconut-milk linen-crepe sable hooded cape (price upon request); Dior black silk skirt with ruffles (price upon request) and fringed canvas boots (price upon request); Piaget Possession open hoop earrings in 18-karat rose gold and diamonds, $4,950, open ring in 18-karat rose gold and diamonds, $5,000, and Decor Palace ring in 18-karat rose gold and diamonds, $4,150.

On him: Tod’s cotton jacket, $2,795; Corneliani cotton knit shirt, $850; Officine Générale cotton pants, $365.

On her: Hermès linen overcoat with leather collar, $6,700, and leather boots, $2,625; Chloé wool turtleneck sweater, $890.

On him: Valstar natural light sand/beige water-repellent waxed-cotton jacket, $760; Isaia chambray-blue cotton shirt, $595; Aspesi dark-beige cotton and elastane pants, $480; Velasca white leather sneakers, $310.

On her: Extreme Cashmere latte cashmere turtleneck, $1,000; Alanui sandstorm cashmere and cotton cardigan (around waist), $2,535; Maria McManus cream recycled sequin-mesh dress, $1,690; Hunter olive-leaf boots, $185; Louis Vuitton Blossom mini hoop earrings in 18-karat rose gold and diamonds, $3,250, Color Blossom cuff bracelet in 18-karat white and yellow gold, malachite, and diamonds, $35,000, and Color Blossom cuff bracelet in 18-karat white and yellow gold, onyx, and diamonds, $33,000.

On her: Loewe wool sweater, $2,750, and suede trousers (price upon request); Dries Van Noten shoes (price upon request).

On him: Loro Piana baby cashmere cardigan, $4,750, sweater, $3,150, and wool, linen, and cashmere pants, $1,400; Giorgio Armani belt, $425.

Photographed at Chateau d’Estoublon.

Casting and Market Editor, Men’s: Luis Campuzano

Market Editor, Women’s: Emily Mercer

Models: David Miller and Gabriela Salvadó

Senior Fashion Market Editor, Accessories: Thomas Waller

Watch and Jewelry Editor: Paige Reddinger

Fashion Assistant: Annelise Lombart-Platet

Makeup Artist: Vera Dierckx using Less Is More Organics Cosmetics

Hairstylist: Eduardo Bravo

Photo Director: Irene Opezzo

Photo Assistant: Koen Vernimmen

Production: yours,

