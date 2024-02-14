How to Style a Leather Biker Jacket, According to Fashion Stylists

The edgy outerwear piece your capsule wardrobe needs.

Looking to build a capsule wardrobe? If you're in need of an edgy addition to your closet, the leather biker jacket is a fun staple piece that goes with pretty much everything, from baggy denim and maxi dresses to mini skirts and baby tees.

While the leather biker jacket style originally began for someone who was going to ride a motorcycle, it has evolved each decade into a classic piece that can be dressed up or down for practically any occasion. We spoke with fashion stylists for their tips on how to style the iconic leather biker jacket.

What Is a Leather Biker Jacket?

For longer than you can imagine, the leather biker jacket has evolved from being worn on the motorcycle to the runway. “[This was] originally designed in the early 1900s to actually ride a motorbike,” says fashion stylist, Emily Evans. “I think it's a classic with the zips and tough leather that was associated with riding a motorbike. As the decades have gone on, it's at the forefront of so many collections every season."

How to Style a Leather Biker Jacket

The leather jacket style acts as a layering piece for almost any outfit. “I think the style of a leather jacket it can go with everything,” says fashion stylist Jay Hines. “It's almost like a piece of its own.” For an added touch, Hines recommends styling your leather biker jacket with a matching leather belt or shoe. Opt for a cropped leather jacket that lays near your hips when styling with a belt. Pro tip: match the leather color in your jacket and belt for a cohesive look.

Evans also likes to explore with proportions when styling a leather biker jacket. “I always like to experiment with the form and size,” she says. She prefers to do the unexpected by pairing an evening dress with a leather biker jacket to play around with proportions. With leather biker jackets, it really is an opportunity to try out different proportions and shapes. For a slim-fitting silhouette, look for a cropped, fitted leather biker jacket style paired with fitted jeans or trousers. If you're a fan of the oversized look, commit to baggy jeans and an oversized hoodie layered underneath a leather biker jacket for a streetwear style outfit.

Outfit Combinations

Depending on your personal style, there are various ways to pair a leather biker jacket. For casual wear, this jacket style can be worn with jeans, dresses, skirts, and more. “I like to mix it with smart and casual, so sometimes with a shirt with a tie, and cool trousers,” says Hines. Another option is to wear a leather biker jacket with Levi's jeans, a white tank, and sneakers. Evans suggests switching from sneakers to a pump for a nighttime look.

For dressier attire, Evans explains that a leather biker jacket can be worn zipped up and tight, so it appears like a shirt. “If I've got a client that's a bit more classic, I'd probably do a more fitted biker jacket over very long pants or skirt and heels,” says Evans. To create a more fluid shape, she recommends adding a small belt to a dress with the leather biker jacket.

Where to Buy a Leather Biker Jacket

Many leather biker jackets have a nostalgic story. “I'm a big fan of vintage biker jackets, like finding some beat-up ones or different colors like burgundy, brown, or yellow,” says Hines. “I really like old vintage leather jackets with a bit of heritage.” This style from Aelfric Eden ($79, aelfriceden.com) has a washed look for a worn-effect and vintage feel. Also, Zara is a great option for affordable leather biker jackets. This edgy cropped leather option ($69.90, zara.com) can be worn by itself or an addition to any outfit.

If you want to contrast a feminine look with a masculine leather biker jacket, Evans recommends the men's department when shopping for a leather biker jacket in an oversized fit. This style from Harley Davidson ($475, harley-davidson.com) is a durable leather biker jacket from the men's section. If brown is your go-to neutral, opt for this classic leather biker jacket from The Jacket Maker ($280, thejacketmaker.com). Both of these styles act as neutral staples.

As we dive into personal style, remember that style is something personal and a way to express yourself. “You might love how someone looks and that's for sure, but it's the feeling that they have that you want to replicate, and you have to do whatever you feel comfortable with,” says Hines. “I always tell people to be yourself and go with what you like, don't force yourself to kind of be like anyone else.”

Read the original article on Real Simple.