How to style New Year’s Eve without shopping

I never thought I’d draw a parallel between myself and Martin “MoneySavingExpert” Lewis but I’m here today to be your festive fashion equivalent. You’ve attended the carol services, you’ve dug out your elegant coats, the tartan has done its rounds at the drinks parties, you’ve dusted off the knee-high boots, you’ve even added the vintage trilby and a fur collar. The winter wardrobe is in full swing. Elegant, long lines, velvets, cranberry, camel, racing green, cashmere.

Then the big day looms: “Oh but it’s Christmas I need something to make me feel wow” is how it begins… here cometh the first “just because” purchase of the season. By December 27 the line is: “Oh but it’s in the sale and I want something new.”

By December 29? “Oh I just hate everything I own, I look like a stuffed turkey in this dress, and everyone else is dressing up so I need to make an effort.” Another useless one-hit wonder is added-to-basket, with extra paid for DHL speedy delivery so it arrives in time.

Sound familiar? I always ask my styling clients, “Do you really need it?” and invariably for New Year’s Eve you really don’t need anything new. Here’s how you can shop your wardrobes and avoid, in Chris Rea’s words, the Road to (Sale Purchase) Hell:

Take one pair of jeans…

I’m sure 99 per cent of you reading this own a classic pair of jeans, probably tens of pairs. You just need to know how to “elevate” (fashion speak for “smarten up”) them for the final hurrah of 2023. Firstly, don’t wait until 4pm on New Year’s Eve to try them on. Get them out now. Everything fits, ahem, “differently” at this time of year. Those too-long, high-waisted, wide leg jeans you always avoid because you can only wear them with platforms or heels? Make them the first on your hit list.

Mint Velvet Wide leg jeans, £99, John Lewis; Suede shoes, £275, Russell & Bromley; Velvet top, £95, Aspiga; Silk bag, £195, Grace Wears; Gold-plated earrings, £75, Anni Lu

... Add a jazzy top or jumper

Next, find tops that have a naturally “rich” appeal; velvet is a win, and this Aspiga top is exceptional. Or try gem-like tones you might usually avoid; they’re total classics. Ruby, emerald, sapphire blue… if you’re unsure stick to the Quality Street palette.

You could always wear your jeans with that floral top you bought this summer, and warm it up with rich nail colours, raspberry lipstick or gold jewellery. Bring warmth to the summery tones and add gold jewellery to further winter-fy the look. See how I matched the bow in this O Pioneers top with a velvet bow in hair. Tiny touches that show you’ve thought about the night’s dress code.

Needlecord blouse, £175, O Pioneers; Gold-plated earrings, £75, Anni Lu; Bow hair clip, from a selection, Meri Meri

Tiny touches: Ginnie's velvet hair bow matches the bow on her top - Andrew Crowley

My personal favourite for a party anywhere (OK, perhaps not Sandringham) is to soup up your favourite cardigan, V-neck or waistcoat. I suggest wearing it with flesh on show (that holey, moth-eaten jumper is not what I mean). Risqué perhaps, but it makes a cosy, winter item a bit more evening and the comfort factor is top notch; you’re still essentially just in jumper and jeans. Minimal effort – but you did at least make an effort, because hair and make-up need more attention if you go down this route.

Wool cardigan, £265, Navygrey; Satin headband, £18, Anthropologie; Earrings, from a selection, Missoma; Gold bangles, from £145, Tilly Sveaas

... Amp up the hair and make-up

Enjoy washing, curling, smoothing, twisting or volumizing your hair well in advance of the soirée. Add a great hairband, no it doesn’t need to match (I borrow my daughter’s school hairband, it works a treat). Take time to apply your make-up in a way you can enjoy on New Year’s Eve.

Bring in metallic shimmer tones (those that tend to sit unused for most of the year). Branch out and put on “a lip”, because whether you’re spending NYE in the pub or in a palace, this is a night where you can take it up a notch. You’re more likely to be spending the evening with friends, as opposed to Christmas Day which is often spent impressing the in-laws so requires more of a safety net. Either way, dress for your hosts because everyone prefers some effort from their guests at this time of year.

Cashmere blend waistcoat, £140, Cefinn; Wool blend blazer, £150, John Lewis; Gold plated and cubic zirconia necklace, £268.99 and bracelet, £214.99, Crystal Haze

Black trousers are your best friend

But where are your black trousers?! Relegated to the pre-Covid office section of your wardrobe I suspect. Dig them out. For this shoot we actually folded up the hems of the trousers, then stuck masking tape (not pins) to hold the hem in place.

Velvet jacket, £455, Wiggy Kit; Organic cotton vest, £27, Colourful Standard; Satin headband, £18, Anthropologie; Rose earrings, £95, Shrimps; Suede belt, £160, ba&sh; Patent leather shoes, £275, Russell & Bromley

A shorter length is a bit more evening; a flash of ankle on show. Everyone can last one evening with cold ankles. Sock marks are to be avoided, remove your bed socks/pop socks well in advance of your guests arriving! You all know that black is a “vehicle” for colour (note this blue Boden shirt – which might already exist in your wardrobe).

Silk blouse, £130, Boden; Suede belt, £160, ba&sh; Gold-plated and cubic zirconia necklace, £223.99, Crystal Haze; Gold-plated earrings, £75, Anni Lu; Suede and crystal shoes, £140, Boden

Any silk shirt will look elegant. If you aren’t sure how to bring in colour, or want to go for a monochrome look, grab the ribbon from the Christmas Day recycling and add a ribbon to your hair, your shoulders (no really, super cute – Smythson ribbon is really good and robust, for example on a cream knit), or your jacket.

Ribbons are an easy win and always make a ponytail sing. (Huge thanks to VV Rouleaux for making up these ribbons for our shoot – you can see our video on ribbon-tying here.)

Ribbons are an easy win, says Ginnie - Andrew Crowley

Add sparkle

Finally, the LBD… the little black dress is not something that comes out very often. I actually don’t love black on me. (As Trinny Woodall told me at a Christmas do, “No no darling, you are NAVY. YOU ARE NAVY.”) But if you are staring at a black dress but don’t know how to spark it up, it’s time for metallics. These Jigsaw boots were brilliant, and so bold that I avoided any further sparkle via jewellery or make-up. I let the boots do the talking.

Crepe dress, £149, Ghost; Diamante earrings, £95, Shrimps; Leather boots, £275, Jigsaw

Metallics are a great way to shine without feeling too Strictly. They can be super elegant (Rupert Sanderson has nailed it with these, see right). And if you don’t own any metallic shoes or accessories then find your jewellery box and embrace. Let the black dress go from funereal to fashionable, thanks to a lot of swag. Big earrings, clean hair, neat neckline, golden cheeks, shiny lips.

Velvet ribbon, from £1.70 per metre, VV Rouleaux; Shoes, Ginnie’s own

Or load up the bangles, the charm bracelets, all those items that literally never come out to play. More is more and trust in your black dress to guarantee that amount of jewellery will work; I promise you will never fall into BA Baracus territory!

And if you’re staying in…

May I make one final point? I’m sure many people roll their eyes when I suggest shopping your wardrobe, because shopping in real-time, for new items, is so damn fun. Of course you can find new gems during the festive/sales period.

You just need to know that you will love, and I truly mean love, them – well beyond the sore head on January 1, well beyond the moment the credit card bill arrives on January 31 and far into the future of 2024, 2025, 2026 and beyond. Case in point? The sparkly shoes I’m wearing (with the black dress above) are in fact my wedding shoes. Eleven years old, still fabulous, still sparkling, (still bloody painful) but just totally wonderful time and time again.

Sleeper, Detachable feather trim pj set, £245, Liberty; Shoes, from a selection, Sauvereign; Pearl and crystal earrings, £115, Shrimps

Finally, for anyone not going out, I chose this; a wonderful jumpsuit from Finisterre to cosy up with a glass of wine (don’t spill it on that pink) with. Bed socks or ballet pumps will be your finishing touch.

Organic cotton boilersuit, £185, Finisterre; Gold plated and gemstone earrings, £215, Missoma; Mary Jane shoes, £78.77, Vivaia

New Year, New Wardrobe? No! Work with what you already have! Have a wonderful time.

For more style advice from Ginnie, visit www.vchstyle.com

