Stunning condo for sale in former Lafayette Square church

ST. LOUIS – A religious experience of a lifetime could be right around the corner for a family looking to move into a cozy condo in the heart of Lafayette Square.

Its current owners, Carol and Patrick Dorsey, say they’re downsizing.

“We have loved living here over 14 years. The neighbors are great. We love the neighborhood,” Carol said.

The condo, located at 1505 Missouri Avenue, across the street from Lafayette Park, was recently featured on “Zillow Gone Wild” on HGTV. Current asking price: $399,000.

The property was originally built in 1880 and served as a church.

“It was started as a Presbyterian church; it was used as a Baptist church for some time, and then was vacant for about 20 years,” Patrick said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

A tornado severely damaged the structure at one time, but a developer purchased the building in the early 2000s and put everything back together.

“It’s about 2,600 square feet,” Patrick said. “It’s quite spacious and has a very open plan.”

The Dorseys painted the interior walls to match the stained-glass windows that remain from the building’s church days. They also added lights all over the living room, bedrooms, and hallways.

“It’s really quiet. We have really good neighbors. The neighborhood is great. walk around, lot of restaurants, lot of opportunities,” Carol said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.