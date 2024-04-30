'Stuff the Truck' event to benefit local food banks

Apr. 29—Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest — Southern New Mexico & West Texas is excited to announce the launch of their first annual "Stuff the Truck" event, aimed at bringing joy and sweetness to families in need within our community. This partnership with the West Texas Food Bank will raise funds to purchase Girl Scout Cookies for donation to the local food bank.

Many families in our community face financial challenges that make it difficult to afford simple pleasures such as Girl Scout Cookies. Through this initiative, they hope that every family, regardless of their circumstances, can experience the delight of these beloved treats.

The "Stuff the Truck" event will take place on Saturday, May 18, at Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest's Odessa office at 5217 N. Dixie, where community members are invited to contribute monetary donations towards the purchase of Girl Scout Cookies. These donations will directly support efforts to fill the truck with boxes of cookies, ready to be distributed to families in need through the local food bank.

"We believe that everyone deserves a little sweetness in their lives, especially during challenging times," Teresa King, Chief Mission Delivery Officer at Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest, said in a news release. "By coming together as a community, we can make a meaningful difference and bring smiles to the faces of those who need it most."

The Girl Scout Cookies purchased through this initiative will be distributed by the local food bank to families who may not have the opportunity to purchase them otherwise. This collaborative effort between West Texas Food Bank and the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest exemplifies the power of community partnership in addressing food insecurity and spreading kindness, the release said.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest for their Stuff the Truck event," Libby Stephens, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank, said in the release. "Their commitment to service and their dedication to making a difference in our community align perfectly with our mission. We are grateful for the Girl Scouts' support and look forward to making a positive difference together."

Rebekah Rayas, GSDSW Resource Development said, "Girl Scouts are all about making the world a better place, and what better way to do that than by sharing the joy of Girl Scout Cookies with those in need."

Community members who are unable to attend the event in person can still support the cause by visiting https://bit.ly/GSDSW_StufftheTruck to donate online.

For more information about the "Stuff the Truck" event, please contact Patty Craven, CEO for Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest at 559-284-3795 or [email protected].