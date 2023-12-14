Stuff their stockings with these $20 earbuds (60% off): 'A great gift for music lovers'

Earbuds are readily available everywhere you turn, which is both a blessing and a curse. With so many options, it can be tough to figure out which ones you should try — but when you come across an affordable pair that's basically waterproof and has 50 hours of battery life, it's hard to say no. We're talking about Hkerr Bluetooth Earbuds. With this amazing deal, they're down to just $20 with the on-page coupon. Our advice? Say yes! Even if not for yourself, you can stuff someone's stocking with these.

Why is this a good deal?

Normally $50, these have dropped down to just $20 with the on-page coupon. Double discount goodness! This isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen them, but it's darn close.

Why do I need these?

The Hkerr Wireless Buds come with a similar design to AirPod Pros, featuring a half-in-ear design. The silicon ear tip ensures a tighter fit and a better seal to improve both sound quality and provide noise cancellation, although these aren't actively noise canceling. The secure fit means keeps them from falling out, even if you're in the middle of a tough run.

Pairing is simple too — as easy as a single step, you might say. Your device should detect these earbuds when you open the case, and you can choose to connect them through the Bluetooth menu. After that, the buds will automatically connect whenever you open the case and slide them into your ears. They come with 12mm drivers for clear sound quality on both ends of the spectrum, treble and bass.

The battery life is also impressive, with a total of 50 hours of playback time when paired with the charging case. These are also IPX7 waterproof, which means you can wear them out in the rain or get a bit sweaty without worry — though you probably shouldn't take a shower while wearing them. Oh, did we mention the case has a built-in LED that displays the amount of charge that's left?

Should something go wrong, these come with a 30-day money-back guarantee and/or a free replacement.

With 50+ hours of battery life, these earbuds will keep the party going until you drop ... you know, if that's your idea of a good time.

What reviewers say

"Amazing quality," raved a five-star fan. "These earbuds are genuinely some of the best I've ever purchased, the quality is truly outstanding. The packaging is sleek and the fit is comfortable. ... They make a great gift for music lovers."

"I have had many earbuds, and most of them are either too bulky or they fall out of my ear very easily. These earbuds fit comfortably and feel stable," said one happy reviewer. "The sound is clear and can go pretty loud. The sensors aren’t annoyingly sensitive. In the past with some earbuds, with the tiniest touch the songs start skipping everywhere, volume goes up and down, and most times I hit it by mistake. The sensor on these is nice. ... At this price point, for what you’re getting, you would be crazy not to buy these!"

"I’m amazed at how good these are; sound is so clear if I’m listening to music or even using them for a phone call. The fact that I can’t hear my four teenage boys' music while I have them in is a big bonus!" said a relieved parent. "Battery life is excellent; charged them yesterday morning, and still going strong this evening. I will definitely be getting another pair of these because my husband is borrowing them for tomorrow and I know I won’t be getting them back!"

"They are honestly more comfortable than the AirPods. The only downside is they don’t work with all the functions, such as reading text messages," wrote a final customer.

