Study: New Hanover County ranked among North Carolina's 'booziest' counties

New Hanover County is home to bustling downtown Wilmington, coastal beaches -- and evidently an excessive drinking culture.

In a list of the "Top 10 Booziest Counties in North Carolina" by BetCarolina.com, New Hanover County comes in second place.

"There aren't a lot of American states that have had more thorough connection with the drinks industry than the Tar Heel State has over the years," Christopher Boan writes in the BetNorthcarolina.com article. "While that connection has brought the state ample beer and distilling options, it's also presented an open-ended opportunity to drink excessively."

Using data from CountyHealthRankings.org, counties of North Carolina were ranked based on the percentage of adults who reported binge drinking or heavy drinking, according to the article.

Binge drinking is defined by the CDC as four or more drinks for women and five or more drinks for men in a single occasion. Heavy drinking is defined as the consumption of eight or more drinks per week for women and 15 or more drinks per week for men.

According to the article, 20.97% of the New Hanover County population are excessive drinkers. Here's the full list of the top 10 booziest North Carolina counties and their respective population percentages of excessive drinkers:

Wake County - 21.48% New Hanover County - 20.97% Onslow County - 20.39% Currituck County - 20.10% Orange County - 19.57% Mecklenburg County - 19.26% Watauga County - 19.11% Buncombe County - 19.02% Camden County - 18.98% Durham County - 18.96%

Amid a plethora of breweries and bars in New Hanover County, enjoying a drink can offer a delightful way to relax and socialize. However, Boan reminds consumers to prioritize responsible drinking habits.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: New Hanover ranked in top 10 booziest NC counties by BetCarolina.com