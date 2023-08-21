Studio Ghibli Shares Film Stills From ‘The Boy and the Heron’

Studio Ghibli has officially shared a series of film stills from The Boy and the Heron.

As Hayao Miyazaki’s final film, the studio opted for a zero marketing approach, with no teasers, trailers, or ads being released ahead of the animated feature’s theatrical debut. The same goes for the film’s plot, cast, and main staff list to help maintain the mysterious allure of the film.

Now, for the first time fans all over the world are offered a glimpse into the premise of The Boy and the Heron, as Studio Ghibli has shared a selection of film stills on its website. From the visuals alone, the film appears to evoke a similar mood to many of Miyazaki’s iconic classics. Fantastical creatures permeate the shots, with elements that are reminiscent of Princess Mononoke, Arrietty, and Howl’s Moving Castle.

Released in Japan as Kimitachi wa Do Ikiruka, the film has since only announced international premiere dates for a handful of countries. The Boy and the Heron will premiere as the opening film for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 9. It will also be available to screen during the New York Film Festival (NYFF), which will take place between September 29 - October 15.

In the meantime, get a glimpse into the world of The Boy and the Heron in the gallery above.

