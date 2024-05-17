All students at Raleigh school get fine-dining experience with a message: manners matter

The drumsticks, green beans and peach crumble had never tasted better than they did Thursday at Combs Elementary School in Raleigh.

What helped the lunch ambiance was the silverware, tablecloths, centerpieces and background music played by Enloe High School’s orchestra.

Thursday’s fine dining experience was the culmination of a year-long effort to teach Combs’ students about the value of social etiquette and good manners.

“I like to dress fancy a lot, and so it’s kind of fun for me to dress fancy and eat lunch at the same time and have an orchestra,” said Winston Eckerson, a fourth-grade student who donned a suit and bow tie for the luncheon.

Combs Elementary School's Traci Totherow talks with fourth grader Winston Eckerson during the Silver Tray lunch at Combs Elementary School in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Teaching the value of kindness

Social etiquette is part of the leadership skills that students learn at the West Raleigh magnet school.

Students are encouraged to use manner words such as please, thank you and excuse me and to respond to teachers by saying “yes” or “yes, ma’am,” according to Juley Sexton, Combs’ principal.

Every day, Sexton said students thank their teachers for teaching them. Their teachers respond by thanking the children for learning with them.

“It truly develops just that sense of value, of honoring kindness and honoring ways to proactively and positively communicate with other people,” Sexton said.

Combs Elementary School fourth grader Isbella Santos eats lunch during the Silver Tray lunch at Combs Elementary School in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 16, 2024.

The good manners include encouraging students to dress for success.

“It shows that we are very kind and we use our manners and are proper people,” said Addy Pilz, a fourth-grade student who wore a “cute dress” on Thursday.

Students enjoy ‘fancy’ lunch

Historically, Combs rewarded students who had shown good manners by inviting them to participate in Silver Tray Luncheon events. But to provide equity, Sexton said the school decided to offer the experience to all 647 students.

Thursday was picked for the first schoolwide Silver Tray Luncheon because it’s the anniversary of when the City of Raleigh proclaimed it “AB Combs Day” in 2006.

Students said the whole experience just made the food taste better,

“It’s more fancy like ‘oooh so good,’” Addy said.

Combs Elementary School fourth grader Trenton Lockwood eats lunch during the Silver Tray lunch at Combs Elementary School in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Tina Campbell, the school’s cafeteria manager, rearranged the menu because she didn’t think the original planned option of turkey hot dogs would work as well for the event.

The day was particularly special for Campbell’s son, Trenton Lockwood. Trenton had been asking each year to get picked for the Silver Tray Luncheon. But Campbell had told the fourth-grader she couldn’t play favorites.

Trenton, dressed in a vest and tie, gave his mom his customary daily hug and kiss in the cafeteria.

“It’s been a very happy atmosphere today,” Campbell said. “Everyone’s been excited.”

Combs Elementary School's Tiffany Webb asks second grader Esteban Sepuldeva if he would like a fork with his lunch during the Silver Tray Luncheon at Combs Elementary School in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 16, 2024. School counselor Sam Woodrum, right, waits.