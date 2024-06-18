Students enjoy Jurassic Jones Camp

Jun. 18—RIPLEY COUNTY — Genesis: Pathways to Success, in conjunction with Milan CARES, continued its A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) efforts last week with Jurassic Jones Camp.

Students who attend Milan Elementary School and Milan Middle School learned the processes of paleontology and archeology, while also advancing their puzzle solving skills.

On the first day of camp, students in K-3 were given a chalk egg and tasked with carving into it to uncover the dinosaur inside. After discovering their dinosaur, students then learned the name and facts about them. In addition to this, these students learned about the purpose and importance of paleontology as well as the unique methods employed by those in this profession.

Coinciding with this, students in grades 4-8 completed a mock excavation where they excavated plastic dinosaur bones from sand, assembled their findings into a complete skeleton, and decorated them with clay. Additionally, students in this age group experienced the complexity and ingenuity of archaeological grids through a grid maze.

On day two of Jurassic Jones, students delved into the universe of Indiana Jones through an escape room, an obstacle course, and Boulder Dash — a recreation of the iconic boulder chase. By recreating famous aspects from Indiana Jones, these students were able to sharpen their puzzle solving expertise, while also experiencing the value of communication and teamwork.

On the third and final day, students conjoined their scientific and artistic minds by crafting and designing a working volcano out of cardstock, newspaper, and string. Furthermore, these students discovered the resourcefulness of civil engineers by building a bridge capable of holding 100 pennies from popsicle sticks. These activities foster outside-of-the-box thinking, encouraging these students to continue to find unique solutions to problems they may encounter. Participants seemed to especially enjoy making a volcano.

In addition to the technical STREAM concepts involved, campers developed many soft-skills as well, including, effective communication, critical thinking, and adaptability. Throughout camp students were tasked with solving problems by finding efficient, yet creative solutions to modern problems; guiding their peers through various tasks through vocal communication; and evolving with their ever changing environment. By emphasizing skills such as these, the students have the opportunity to improve upon and experience skills that are not as visible in a traditional classroom setting, but remain critical in achieving a successful future.

When asked about what value these camps provide outside of traditional STEM education, Director of Milan CARES Central Tina Mutz said, "The best part of the camp is witnessing the palpable excitement of the kids when they learn and experience something new. Seeing their faces light up at different points during camp continues to remind me to remain excited and passionate about providing them with unique and fun experiences that advance their education. Furthermore, camps such as Jurassic Jones bond students who usually wouldn't interact with each other in a traditional classroom setting come together and learn the many shared interests they have."

Genesis: Pathways to Success would like to thank Milan CARES Central for their cooperation and endless dedication to nurturing the minds of these young explorers, encouraging academic excellence and igniting their imaginations.

Genesis would also like to thank the Milan Community School Corporation for welcoming those involved to their facility and allowing them to partner with them and bring unique learning opportunities to their students.

For more information, visit www.genesisp2s.org.

If you have questions regarding A Summer of STREAM, contact the Genesis: Pathways to Success Office by emailing info@genesisp2s.org, calling 812-933-1098, or visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.

— Information provided — Information provided