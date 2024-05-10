This student will graduate from a North Jersey college — at 95 years old

NEWTON — Like many older students, Bernard Cutler's journey to becoming a college graduate did not follow a linear path.

He joined the Army, entered the workforce and started a family before returning to continue his education. But while other students might take a few years in between their high school and college graduations, Cutler's gap was a bit longer — 79 years, to be exact.

Cutler, 95, will become the oldest graduate in the history of Sussex County Community College when he walks across the stage to accept his diploma at the school's commencement this Wednesday. The ceremony will conclude his pursuit of an associate's degree in technical studies more than a decade after he took his first courses at the college in Newton.

"Talk about a study in stick-to-itiveness and not giving up — because he easily could have," said Kathi Gallichio, a former counselor at Sussex who worked closely with Cutler during his college years.

Bernard Cutler poses for a photograph at Sussex County Community College May 6, 2024, in Newton. Cutler will graduate from the college later this month. The 95- year-old went back to school after losing his wife of 60 years.

'I want my friend Bernie back'

Cutler, known as "Bernie" to his friends, was born on July 20, 1928, on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, but has lived in Wantage for the past 16 years. He served in World War II after graduating high school in 1945 and later owned an electronics firm before retiring nearly two decades ago at age 77.

Cutler's journey with SCCC began at a sad point in his life, after his wife of 60 years, Estelle, died in 2011. He was "in a funk" for the next nine months, he said, struggling to find the strength to move forward after her death.

"I had a friend of mine, God bless her, who said to me, 'I want my friend Bernie back,'" Cutler said. He recalled telling her he wanted to grieve in his own way, to which she responded, "You ain't grieving anymore."

"I got quite angry and threw her out of the house with her husband," Cutler said. "I pouted for a couple of days, and then I knew she was right."

Cutler, who was in his mid-80s at the time with two bad hips and hearing problems, knew he would be unable to get a regular job. He wanted to take night classes for seniors but couldn't find any such programs available locally.

His "last resort," as he put it, was to call SCCC, which also did not have any senior-specific programs. But he was invited to check out the regular college classes to see if anything interested him.

As it turned out, there were two courses that caught his attention. One featured music from Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, a composer from the 1500s whose songs Cutler had sung in high school. The other was a class on playwrights that included works from the Greek tragedy genre to the 19th century.

Cutler enjoyed both classes, so he chose a few more. He eventually enrolled as a graduate student under the advice of Gallichio, and in 2017, he joined the college's international honor society, Phi Theta Kappa.

Other students' reaction

Cutler admitted that he was initially unsure how his fellow students, nearly all of whom were young enough to be his grandchildren, would respond to his presence in the classroom.

"That was one of my biggest hang-ups coming here," he said. "I was afraid that this old man, to fit in with these 18-year-olds, was going to have a rough time."

But after his first few classes, he realized he had nothing to worry about. The others treated him as just another college student, albeit one with many more life experiences they were eager to hear about.

"These kids couldn't be better for me," Cutler said. "They respected me, and in some cases they even asked me more than they asked the instructor."

Cutler's daughter, Janis Cutler Gear, shared his concerns about how he would do in the classroom, not only with the other students but also by physically getting to his classes. But she soon noticed a change in his mood and was happy her father was still willing to learn and "do something with himself."

"I was just so glad to see him engaged and involved," Cutler Gear said. "He's so funny and smart, and the kids loved him. It was a huge relief because he wasn't suffering as much without my mother."

Cutler's courses

Cutler usually enrolled in two classes per semester and was on campus anywhere from two to four times per week. Gallichio was a constant presence helping to determine his schedule and work through any potential struggles.

"I literally had a Bernie file," she said, noting that she did not go to such lengths for most of the students at SCCC.

Cutler's classes ranged from language courses like French and Italian to math, science and computer lessons. He completed assignments and wrote papers like any other student, but due to his difficulty typing, he used speech recognition software called Dragon NaturallySpeaking to dictate his words onto the page.

He became good friends outside of class with several SCCC faculty members, including anthropology professor Anthony Balzano, with whom he took four courses during his tenure. He bonded with Gallichio over their shared love of golf, and he was always happy to talk to other students and impart wisdom or learn from them.

'Every day is a gift'

Gallichio, who is now retired and living in Delaware, said she had tears in her eyes when she found out Cutler will be graduating this month. She attributed his accomplishment to his unwavering determination and an ongoing desire to keep learning.

"When you get to that age, every day is a gift," Gallichio said, "and man, he's not wasting it."

When asked what he will think about after graduating, Cutler replied, "I'll cry that I can't do it again." But don't expect him to go anywhere; he plans to continue taking courses at the college next semester, and for as long as his thirst for knowledge remains.

"I think, no matter what age," he said, "learning is a marvelous thing to do."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Sussex County Community College student, 95, to graduate